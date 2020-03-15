Where is ITV’s Belgravia filmed?

The clue is within the identify with regards to one of many key appeals of Julian Fellowes’ new collection, Belgravia. Lavish areas, sprawling ancestral houses, strains of white homes in Belgravia itself (the “spangled metropolis for the wealthy,” as one character refers to it) – the present is a feast for the eyes, its varied backdrops virtually as scene-stealing as Anne Trenchard’s beloved pet dachshund.

Right here’s a information to the collection’ key areas, from the Trenchard’s London house, to Girl Brockenhurst’s big nation property Lymington.

Where have been the Brussels scenes filmed in ITV’s Belgravia?

The collection kicks off on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo in Brussels, the place self-made man James Trenchard has risen to grow to be of the the principal suppliers (nicknamed the ‘Magician’) to the Duke of Wellington. Trenchard and his household, together with his spouse Anne and grownup daughter Sophia, reside with him, and Hopetoun Home in Scotland served as a key filming location for the household’s Brussels house.

Different areas used for Brussels scenes included Wrest Park in Bedfordshire, the place the chapel scenes have been filmed, and Bathtub Meeting Corridor, which was used for ballroom scenes.

Where was the Trenchards’ London home filmed?

Following the present’s beginnings in Brussels, the collection jumps ahead 26 years to London, the place the Trenchards are mixing with excessive society and attending tea events thrown by duchesses. Having made his fortunes in the course of the Napoleonic Wars, it’s no surprise that James Trenchard can afford a wonderful city home (the place he and Anne stay alongside their now-adult son Oliver and his spouse, Susan).

When it got here to filming the Trenchard’s London base, the present’s areas scouts picked 50 Moray Place, in Edinburgh, as the outside for the Trenchard’s house, whereas Manderston Home, a stately house in Berwickshire, Scotland, was used for varied scenes set contained in the household house. Basildon Park, a Georgian mansion, and Syon Home, in west London, have been additionally used for the home’s inside.

Where was the Duchess of Bedford’s home filmed?

In episode one Anne Trenchard attends a day tea (a newly invented idea) on the Duchess of Bedford’s London townhouse. The opulent setting is the place Anne first meets Girl Brockenhurst, and so they focus on the latter’s son, Lord Edmund Bellasis.

The scenes have been shot inside West Wycombe Home, a rustic home constructed in the course of the 18th century in Buckinghamshire, England.

Where was the fictional Lymington filmed?

Within the collection, the fictional Lymington is the Earl of Brockenhurst’s ancestral nation house in Hampshire, the place each he and Girl Brockenhurst retreat throughout episode two.

Numerous key scenes that includes Lymington have been shot at Wrotham Park in Hertfordshire, located south of the city of Potters Bar. Viewers would possibly recognise Wrotham Park as a location utilized in varied different movies and tv collection, together with Gosford Park and the 2004 movie adaptation of Self-importance Truthful, each of which have been penned by Belgravia creator Julian Fellowes.

Where was the Brockenhurst’s London house filmed?

The Brockenhursts even have a suitably lavish London house, the place Anne finally meets with Girl Brockenhurst. The home’s exterior pictures have been filmed at 9 Moray Place in Edinburgh, whereas scenes filmed inside the home have been shot at Manderston Home (the identical location used for the Trenchards’ London home). In the meantime four Moray Place was used for the Duchess’ bed room.

Where was Glanville filmed?

Scenes that includes Anne Trenchard’s beloved dilapidated Elizabethan manor home, which she renovated, have been filmed on the Tudor manor home Loseley Park in Guildford. The identical location was additionally used for the Oscar-winning movie The Favorite and varied different tasks, together with The Crown and the 2009 mini-series Emma.

Different key Belgravia areas included: Hampton Court docket Palace (a stand-in for varied areas together with Hyde Park, Inexperienced Park and Kensington Gardens); Syon Home (used for each the Trenchard’s London home (see above) and the house of Girl Maria Gray and Girl Templemore); Athenaeum Membership in London; Chatham Dockyard (for Girton’s Mill, London Market, and Pimm’s Chop Home); and Quarry Financial institution Mill in Wilslow (for Bakewell Cottage and Girton’s Mill).