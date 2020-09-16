Where is ITV’s Des filmed? The real locations of Dennis Nilsen’s murders

Dennis Nilsen was arrested at his flat in Muswell Hill after human stays have been discovered within the drains beneath the constructing.

The ensuing information story shook the nation and dominated headlines, because the true extent of Nilsen’s crimes got here to mild.

The serial killer is identified to have murdered at the very least 12 males and boys however was solely ever convicted for six of these deaths.

He had claimed the entire quantity was 15 after his preliminary arrest, however later claimed three of the murders he had confessed to have been fabricated.

Nilsen, who insisted that law enforcement officials name him by the nickname Des, instructed the authorities that he couldn’t bear in mind the names of his victims.

Nonetheless, many have been sceptical of this given the vivid element through which he may describe his time with every of them, which normally led to strangulation or drowning.

Nilsen preyed upon weak boys and younger males, luring them again to his flat with the promise of meals and firm, earlier than viciously turning on them.

If the precise quantity of victims stays unsure, it is identified the place these despicable crimes happened: Nilsen killed at the very least 9 at 195 Melrose Avenue in Cricklewood, with the ultimate three killings going down at 23 Cranley Gardens.

Each properties are nonetheless standing to this present day, however how did ITV drama Des carry them to the display screen? Right here’s the whole lot it’s essential to know.

Where is Dennis Nilsen’s real home?

Nilsen’s final deal with, 23 Cranley Gardens nonetheless exists at present and has been re-sold many occasions lately. Over the course of two years, Nilsen lured again a number of males again to this flat earlier than both strangling or drowning them to demise. Nilsen would then dissect the victims and flush away the stays.

Likewise, 195 Melrose Avenue is nonetheless a residential property at present. In 2016, the renovated two-bed flat was even valued at £493,000. It was right here Nilsen killed his first sufferer, 14-year-old Stephen Holmes, on 30th December 1978. He disposed of his victims at this deal with by burning their our bodies on a bonfire, protecting the corpses with an outdated automobile tyre to masks the odor.

Where was Des filmed?

Being his final residing house earlier than a life behind bars, 23 Cranley Gardens options prominently in Des. It’s the home the place Nilsen (Tennant) first crosses paths with DCI Jay Peters (Daniel Mays), and the setting of his arrest.

Quite than being filmed on the really real-life property, nevertheless, Des used a home in the identical space of London to double as the home’s exterior.

“We needed to be aware and respectful of filming in sure areas and locations,” explains Des director Luke Neal. “After struggling to seek out an exterior property that matched the distinctive look of 23 Cranley Gardens, we ended up capturing within the space of Crouch Finish. This was because of the reality the homes round Cranley Gardens shared the very same structure, which we couldn’t discover in different London boroughs.”

Inside scenes of Nilsen’s flat have been filmed in a studio, the set meticulously modelled on the real factor. “[We] went so far as having the unique wallpaper replicated, and hunted down matches for nearly all of the furnishings Nilsen owned,” mentioned Neal.

Equally, scenes set at 195 Melrose Avenue weren’t shot at that deal with: manufacturing as a substitute used a property in Watford.

The scenes set in jail, with Nilsen awaiting trial, have been filmed within the now-closed Holloway Jail. This isn’t the place he was really held, with Nilsen spending the bulk of his time behind bars at HM Jail Full Sutton.

“Virtually talking, it was an extremely difficult drama to make, as we have been filming in trendy London whereas attempting to depict London in 1983,” explains Neal.

“The solely location that we filmed in that was half of the real case have been the halls and corridors of the Outdated Bailey, which function in episodes two and three. The scale and grandeur of the Outdated Bailey is one thing you may’t replicate or discover elsewhere, and supplied us an opportunity to find some of the drama throughout the precise actuality of the case.”

Des premieres on ITV at 9pm on Monday 14th September. If you happen to’re on the lookout for one thing to observe tonight, take a look at our TV Information.