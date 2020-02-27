Where is ITV’s Flesh and Blood filmed?

ITV’s Flesh and Blood could also be a darkish and witty drama a couple of dysfunctional household and a potential homicide – however that doesn’t imply we are able to’t admire the surroundings, does it?

The four-part collection, which started Monday night time and stars Imelda Staunton, Francesca Annis, and Stephen Rea, is about a horny widow Vivien (performed by Annis) whose burgeoning romance with a retired surgeon Mark (Rea) raises the hackles of her three grownup kids – not least as a result of Vivien is sitting on some worthwhile prime actual property on the South coast, within the large household house overlooking the ocean and lengthy stretches of shingle. May Vivien’s romance with Mark affect the three kids’s inheritance?

However the place precisely did ITV movie Vivien and her snooping neighbour Mary’s (Staunton) real-life seaside properties?

Where is Flesh and Blood filmed?

Talking on the collection premiere, director Louise Hooper revealed that a lot of the collection was filmed in and across the “beautiful” seaside city Eastbourne, on the South coast. In the meantime Vivien’s stunning house and its surrounding areas was filmed on the “unspoilt” fishing village Pevensey Bay, simply north-east of Eastbourne.

“We filmed down there as a result of as I used to be saying earlier than, we didn’t wish to put it right into a city and we wished to maintain it fairly wild,” Hooper mentioned. “And Pevensey Bay is an incredible stretch which is actually unspoilt. We cherished the thought of the homes being proper on the shingle and the coast so it feels wild and it feels secluded.”

Talking completely to RadioTimes.com, Russell Tovey, who performs Vivien’s “man little one” son Jake, revealed that the solid cherished filming on location.

“Eastbourne, who knew? [It was] superb, stunning,” he mentioned. “I imply we have been blessed with the climate, stunning, the home we filmed at, stunning, on the seashore on a regular basis. Simply, beautiful completely beautiful, can’t large up that place sufficient.”

Additional places included Camber Sands and Beachy Head in East Sussex.

Flesh and Blood airs on 4 consecutive nights on ITV at 9pm from Monday 24th to Thursday 27th February – learn our overview right here