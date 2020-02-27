Where is ITV’s Flesh and Blood filmed?

ITV’s Flesh and Blood could also be a darkish and witty drama a couple of dysfunctional household and a potential homicide – however that doesn’t imply we will’t admire the surroundings, does it?

The four-part collection, which started Monday evening and stars Imelda Staunton, Francesca Annis, and Stephen Rea, is about a pretty widow Vivien (performed by Annis) whose burgeoning romance with a retired surgeon Mark (Rea) raises the hackles of her three grownup youngsters – not least as a result of Vivien is sitting on some worthwhile prime actual property on the South coast, within the large household residence overlooking the ocean and lengthy stretches of shingle. Might Vivien’s romance with Mark impression the three youngsters’s inheritance?

However the place precisely did ITV movie Vivien and her snooping neighbour Mary’s (Staunton) real-life seaside properties?

Where is Flesh and Blood filmed?

Talking on the collection premiere, director Louise Hooper revealed that a lot of the collection was filmed in and across the “beautiful” seaside city Eastbourne, on the South coast. In the meantime Vivien’s stunning residence and its surrounding areas was filmed on the “unspoilt” fishing village Pevensey Bay, simply north-east of Eastbourne.

“We filmed down there as a result of as I used to be saying earlier than, we didn’t need to put it right into a city and we needed to maintain it fairly wild,” Hooper stated. “And Pevensey Bay is a tremendous stretch which is actually unspoilt. We liked the thought of the homes being proper on the shingle and the coast so it feels wild and it feels secluded.”

Talking completely to RadioTimes.com, Russell Tovey, who performs Vivien’s “man youngster” son Jake, revealed that the forged liked filming on location.

“Eastbourne, who knew? [It was] wonderful, stunning,” he stated. “I imply we had been blessed with the climate, stunning, the home we filmed at, stunning, on the seashore on a regular basis. Simply, beautiful completely beautiful, can’t large up that place sufficient.”

Additional areas included Camber Sands and Beachy Head in East Sussex.

Flesh and Blood airs on 4 consecutive nights on ITV at 9pm from Monday 24th to Thursday 27th February – learn our assessment right here