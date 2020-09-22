Where is Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father season 4 filmed?

Returning to Netflix this week is Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father with its fourth collection and whereas the pair have visited all method of locations, from Thailand and Budapest, to California and Cambodia – this time, they’re travelling Down Below.

Filmed while Jack Whitehall was touring Australia and New Zealand with his stand-up present in February, the upcoming collection will see Jack and his reluctant father Michael go to nudist seashores, get to know the locals, chase wild emus and develop into concerned in Sydney’s drag scene.

Right here’s all the things you have to know in regards to the places visited by Jack and Michael Whitehall throughout Travels with My Father.

Sydney, New South Wales



Netflix



Jack Whitehall and his father tick off a basic Australian landmark throughout their journey with their go to to the Sydney Opera Home alongside Jack’s mum Hilary.

We additionally see the father-son duo enter a drag competitors at a membership in Sydney, the place Michael agrees to carry out – however solely because the Queen. Talking to 9 Community’s In the present day present again in February, the comic mentioned: “[Michael] would solely do it because the Queen. I needed him to go full drag, I had his drag title, he was going to be known as Rachel Prejudice.”

“I had the gown picked out however he was like, ‘I’m solely doing it because the Queen,’” he mentioned. “We had this wonderful evening in Sydney the place we did a drag act collectively.”

Byron Bay, New South Wales



Netflix



Jack and his father determine to take in the solar on Byron Bay in New South Wales throughout season 4, nevertheless Jack failed to say that it was a nudist seaside they’d be visiting.

Talking to 9 Community’s In the present day present, Jack mentioned: “I tricked him onto a nudist seaside on Byron Bay, which he didn’t like, it was wonderful. I simply left him there and the nudists simply slowly swarmed.”

Uluru, central Australia



Netflix



The Whitehalls additionally determine to experience camels while in Australia, which they did in Uluru – a big sandstone rock in central Australia, close to city Alice Springs.

Ipswich, Queensland



Netflix



Within the present’s trailer, Jack Whitehall is seen unsuccessfully chasing after wild emu while donning cricket pads, a lot to the disapproval of his father who says: “This is an entire waste of time.”

The pair go to an emu farm named Emu Heaven, based mostly within the rural city of Marburg inside Ipswich, Queensland. The city has a small inhabitants of simply 873 folks.