Where is Joanne Lees now? What happened to her after the events of Murder in the Outback

Even earlier than Murder in the Outback aired Joanne Lees’ identify can have appeared acquainted.

Again in 2011, Joanne Lees all of the sudden discovered herself in the glare of the media highlight, after falling sufferer to a horrendous assault whereas travelling with her boyfriend, Peter Falconio, who was murdered.

The couple had been driving throughout the Australian outback in the useless of night time when one other driver inspired them to pull over. Joanne informed police the attacker shot Peter and tried to tie her up, however she escaped. Peter’s physique was by no means discovered.

As four-part C4 documentary, Murder in the Outback, appears extra intently at the case and the investigation, however Joanne Lees’ story proves to be simply as riveting after the trial and events on that night time. From discovering her long-lost sister to her interview with Martin Bashir and no holds barred ebook, this is what we learn about Joanne Lees and the place she is now.

Who is Joanne Lees?

Joanne Lees is a younger girl who made headlines when recounting her ordeal in the Australian outback. She had been on the journey of a lifetime with long-term boyfriend Peter Falconio, who she had met in a nightclub in 1996. The couple had already visited a number of nations together with Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Cambodia. After 5 months in Sydney, they had been planning a highway journey throughout Australia.

The pair had been driving throughout the Australian outback at night time when one other driver signalled at them to pull over. When the driver acquired out, he went to the again of the automotive with Falconio as if to study the exhaust. However then, in accordance to Lees, Falconio was shot and the stranger tried to tie her up. Fortunately Lees was ready to escape and hid in the grass for hours earlier than flagging down a passing truck, which took her to security.

What happened to Joanne Lees after Peter Falconio’s disappearance?

Lees divided opinion in the aftermath of Bradley John Murdoch‘s trial, which noticed him sentenced to life in jail.

She filmed an interview with British journalist, Martin Bashir, who questioned her on the finer particulars of the case which some folks had points with.

Throughout the trial it emerged Lees had an affair with one other British backpacker known as Nick. The pair had secretly met up behind her boyfriend’s again and slept collectively in the months main up to the incident in the outback.

Following the trial, Lees lived in Australia’s Blue Mountains with pals she met in Sydney.

Talking to Bashir, Lees admitted she’d made a mistake. “I did love Pete with all my coronary heart,” she mentioned, “and when that happened I did overstep the boundaries of friendship, but it surely made me, like, love Pete much more and worth what we did have.”

Throughout the interview, she didn’t reveal whether or not she would have confessed to the affair if her emails weren’t caught by police. In a police interview, she calls the emails “irrelevant” regardless of Nick utilizing a code identify ‘Steph’ after they mentioned assembly up in Berlin after the homicide.

Nick Reilly was an IT employee in the Metropolis of London and had left Australia at the time of Falconio’s homicide.

Whereas Lees has confronted criticism – with some calling her response to the homicide, her interview model, and altering her assertion, impassive and suspicious – she claimed she did the interview to preserve the case in the public consciousness. She acquired £50,000 for her interview with Bashir.

Speaking about some of the criticism at the time of the homicide Lees mentioned the t-shirt she wore with the phrases ‘cheeky monkey’ may simply be defined – she was unable to purchase garments at the time and it was all that was in her backpack.

She additionally denied being impassive, saying she “wears her coronary heart of her sleeve,” including “effectively I do in the firm of my mates.”

Lees wrote a ebook about her life, No Turning Again, which was printed in 2006. She reportedly acquired a £25,000 advance for the ebook. She discusses her adolescence, and writes about how she was introduced up by her mom, who has since died, till she was 11 and in monetary hardship.

Where is Joanne Lees now?

In an interview to mark the 10th anniversary of Falconio’s disappearance, Lees mentioned she had studied sociology at Sheffield College in the years after the assault and had labored each as a journey agent and a social employee.

Joanne Lees is now a social employee. In 2017, she revealed she has a half-sister in Australia known as Jess from Sydney. Lees’ Australian estranged father had Jess from a special relationship after he left her mom when Lees was a child. The pair turned shut and Lees has been trying to get Australian citizenship to be nearer to her.

Talking to The Each day Telegraph in Australia she mentioned: “It’s nearly like a mirror [the resemblance]. We noticed one another and it was simply on the spot. It was wonderful.”

She added she felt “much less alone in the world.”

In 9’s 60 Minutes, she additionally spoke about the homicide extra not too long ago saying: “Pete misplaced his life on that night time however I misplaced mine too.” She returned to the website of the homicide as she tried to get into the “attacker’s thoughts” claiming it was “as a result of I like Pete a lot.”

