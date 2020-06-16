Where is Jonathan Rees now? What happened after the events of Murder in the Car Park

Following the curiosity of Murder in the Outback, new Channel Four documentary Murder in the Car Park is shining the mild on one other excessive profile case – this time the unsolved homicide of personal investigator Daniel Morgan in 1987.

Morgan was killed in a brutal axe assault in a South London pub automotive park, three years after he arrange his personal detective company, and plenty of imagine he was murdered as a result of he was on the verge of exposing police corruption based on the Channel Four documentary, nevertheless, it was by no means confirmed.

Jonathan Rees is one of the 4 males who was charged with Morgan’s homicide in 2008, earlier than later being cleared when the case collapsed.

So what happened to him? And the place is he now?

Who is Jonathan Rees?

Jonathan Rees is personal investigator, recognized for locating out data on individuals in the public eye.

He was born in September 1954 in Doncaster, and joined the Service provider Navy earlier than turning into an investigator.

In 1984, Rees arrange detective company, Southern Investigations, in Thornton Heath, Surrey, together with his enterprise companion Daniel Morgan.

What happened to Jonathan Rees?

On 10th March 1987, Personal Investigator Daniel Morgan was brutally murdered with an axe in the automotive park of a south London pub. There have been no witnesses.

In April 1987, Rees was arrested on suspicion of the homicide however was launched with out cost.

Between Morgan’s loss of life in 1987 and 2008, 5 police inquiries had been performed, at a value of £140 million thus far.

Rees was later charged with Morgan’s homicide in 2008, alongside brothers Glenn Vian and Garry Vian, in addition to a fourth man, builder James Prepare dinner.

Nevertheless the case collapsed three years later and all 4 males had been acquitted.

Where is Jonathan Rees now?

Together with the Vian brothers and Prepare dinner, Rees tried to sue the Metropolitan Police for damages.

Though their case was thrown out of courtroom, they had been finally profitable at the Court docket of Enchantment in 2018, successful damages of greater than £400,000 in complete. Rees took £155,000.

In the new documentary, Rees will give his account of events for the first time ever, together with ex-Metropolitan police detective Sid Fillery and Rees’ former brother-in-law Glenn Vian. These three males who’ve discovered themselves below investigation for over three a long time will share their tales from the time of the homicide, and in the years following, as police investigations unravelled many times.

Murder in the Car Park airs on Channel Four on Monday 15th June at 9pm. To search out out what else is on in the imply time, take a look at our TV Information.