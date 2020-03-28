Where is Lady and the Tramp filmed? Your location guide to the remake

Disney Plus has lastly arrived on UK shores, and after all one among the first originals on the service is yet one more remake of an animated basic.

This time it’s Lady and the Tramp receiving the live-action remedy – but has foregone the probability to shoot in Paris like the unique in favour of setting the romance in the Huge Simple itself, New Orleans.

Nevertheless, in any case this fuss Lady and the Tramp didn’t movie in New Orleans anyway- learn on to discover out extra…

Where was Lady and the Tramp filmed?

Regardless of being set in New Orleans, the Disney Plus Lady and the Tramp remake truly filmed in Savannah, Georgia. Town is no stranger to Hollywood productions, having lately been the backdrop for Gemini Man and Le Mans ’66.

The movie made use of a few of Savannah’s most iconic landmarks, a number of of which you’ll be able to go and go to.

Although we’ll warn you now – the iconic Spaghetti kiss scene was shot on a soundstage, and not on location in Georgia…

Wright Sq.

Named after the third governor of Georgia, Wright Sq. was adorned with horse-drawn carriages and interval vehicles to match the 1920s setting of the movie.

Johnson Sq.

Named after Robert Johnson, former governor of South Carolina, Johnson Sq. was used for Tramp’s daring sandwich heist. You’ll be able to see the Savannah Metropolis Corridor in the background with its iconic gold dome.

The Cathedral of St. John’s the Baptist

French Catholic émigrés established Savannah’s first parish after fleeing the Haitian Revolution, and constructed the Cathedral of St. John’s the Baptist in the late 19th Century. Although seen in the distance right here, the cathedral is greatest seen in the opening scene proven being reverse Darling and Jim’s home.

Georgia State Railroad Museum

That includes the most full antebellum railroad of its type in the world, The Georgia State Railroad Museum was used for numerous scenes, together with Tramp inflicting chaos amongst the employees after waking up at the starting of the movie.

