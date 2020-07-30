Where is Levi Bellfield now? Who he killed and how he was caught as Channel 5 doc explores crimes

Levi Bellfield is the main focus of Channel 5 documentary, 5 Errors that Caught A Killer.

The fourth episode of the true-crime sequence, which can air on July 30 at 9pm, seems to be on the murders and tried murders. which finally put Bellfield behind bars.

So the place is he now? And what precisely did he do? Right here’s the whole lot it is advisable to know.

Who is Levi Bellfield?

Bellfield is an English serial killer, who was discovered responsible on 25 February 2008 for the murders of Marsha McDonnell and Amélie Delagrange and the tried homicide of Kate Sheedy, and sentenced to life imprisonment.

On 23 June 2011, he was discovered responsible of the homicide of Milly Dowler.

On each events, the decide really useful that he ought to by no means be launched from jail.

Levi Bellfield is Britain’s solely serial killer to be sentenced to 2 entire life sentences – that means he will spend the remainder of his life behind bars.

Where is Levi Bellfield now?

As of January 2020, Bellfield has been incarcerated in HMP Frankland, Nation Durham.

Frankland is a Males’s class A jail, which has been in operation since 1983. He had beforehand been imprisoned at HM Jail Wakefield.

Different infamous inmates at HMP Frankland embody Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe, Soham assassin Ian Huntley and Lee Rigby killer Michael Adebolajo.

Bellfield now goes by the title Yusaf Rahim after changing to Islam in 2016.

Has he dedicated some other crimes?

Bellfield has been linked to a number of different crimes.

His first conviction was for housebreaking in 1981. He was then convicted of assaulting a police officer in 1990 and went on to collect a number of convictions for theft and driving offences.

In line with The Occasions, Bellfield had 9 convictions to his title by 2002. Milly Dowler was Bellfield’s first sufferer, regardless of her demise being the final he was tried and convicted of.

Dowler went lacking on March 21, 2002, after leaving Walton-on-Thames railway station.

She was discovered six months later in Yateley Heath Woods, however her demise remained unsolved till 2010.

Levi Bellfield 5 Errors that Caught A Killer is on Channel 5 at 9pm. To see what else is on, take a look at our TV Information.