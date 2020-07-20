Where is Lorraine? The TV presenter will be taking a break from ITV this summer

Viewers will have observed that Lorraine Kelly was lacking from her daytime present this morning.

This summer, she’ll be taking a while off from ITV’s Lorraine after filming for 5 days a week since lockdown was introduced.

However the place precisely is she going? And will she be changed? Right here’s every thing it is advisable to learn about her non permanent departure.

Where is Lorraine?

It appears the presenter, 60, is taking a a lot wanted break after months on air. Writing in her HELLO! column, Lorraine defined: “I will be taking a little bit of break day from presenting my present. I really feel very unusual about it as a result of I’ve been on air 5 days a week since lockdown began, and I’ve been so fortunate to have had a routine and a construction.”

Getty Photographs

Lorraine will be taking the time to see her dad and mom again dwelling in Scotland. This will be the primary time since she’s seen her father – who is in hospital with a coronary heart situation – following lockdown restrictions.

She continued: “Now that I’m lastly capable of go and see my dad and mom in Scotland, I must spend a while with them. Clearly I will be observing all the foundations about social distancing, however as my dad is so in poor health with a severe coronary heart situation, I may also help take a number of the burden off my mum for a whereas.

“Like all of you, it’s been actually onerous to not see family members throughout this time, I feel that’s been one of many hardest issues to deal with since we went into lockdown.”

In June, Lorraine revealed that her father was nonetheless unwell.

As she penned a Father’s Day message to him, she mentioned: “Simply 18 years outdated in this picture. Grafted all his days and now in being taken care of in Hairmyres hospital. Due to all workers there for taking care of him. Hopefully he will be out quickly and again dwelling. Haven’t seen him and my mum since his birthday in early March. Like so many households compelled aside by COVID-19.”

Who is changing Lorraine?

Andi Peters and Christine Lampard will be holding down the fort till Lorraine’s return.

“Whereas I’m away, the wonderfu lChristine Lampard will be standing in for me and I at all times really feel very pleased about leaving my ‘child’ in her care. She’s such a pretty, sort, down-to-earth lady and viewers love her,” Lorraine wrote in her column.

On the time, she additionally revealed that she had her “eye on another person”, nevertheless he was very “onerous to pin down”.

On July 17th, Andi confirmed that he’d be filling in for her.

“I will be filling in for Lorraine for 2 weeks, so it is very thrilling,” he informed Charlotte Hawkins on GMB.

Lorraine is on ITV at 9am. To see what else is on, have a take a look at our TV Information.