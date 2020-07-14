Where is Love Island: Australia filmed? Explore the luxurious villa used in season 1

Once you image scorching flirtation in the summer time sunshine, Australia appears the best location for a scorching collection of Love Island.

However Love Island: Australia isn’t really filmed in Australia. Proper then.

That’s as a result of the present airs in the Australian winter – and it will probably get chilly on Bondi Seaside, even when doesn’t get as chilly as Britain. So the producers began trying additional afield for a scorching location to encourage scorching romance.

Where is the Love Island: Australia villa?

For the Love Island repeat now airing nightly on ITV2, the solid made themselves at residence in a villa on the Spanish island of Mallorca, in the Mediterranean, The islanders weren’t far-off from the place the British collection was filming (identical island, completely different villa), which appears to us like a missed alternative for a crossover episode!

The villa is an enormous, gorgeous property with wonderful ocean views overlooking the Bay of Pollensa. In the event you’re feeling flush you possibly can even go on vacation there and luxuriate in the villa’s six bedrooms, scorching tub, swimming pool, cinema room and personal health club. And did we point out there’s a wine cellar downstairs too?

Regardless of the spectacular digs, collection two of Love Island Australia didn’t return to Mallorca. As an alternative manufacturing moved to an equally swanky villa on the island of Fiji – not precisely slumming it!

The producers defined this was as a result of Fiji is a lot nearer to Australia, permitting for extra twists and turns in the collection – e.g. new islanders who might flip up at the villa at quick discover.

Eoghan McDermott, who supplies the present’s voiceover, additionally defined that whereas Brits may suppose Fiji is way more unique than Spain, the Aussie crew and islanders felt the reverse – they have been way more enthusiastic about Mallorca because it’s a long-distance vacation spot for them!

Scroll down for some photos of the Mallorca villa…

The skin

Outdoors the villa, it would look just a little bit, effectively, bland, however it’s merely hiding the wonderful decor inside. On the different facet of that fortress is paradise. A luxurious pool takes up a big portion of the terrace, which is lined in solar beds, potted plans and neon equipment. As is the norm on Love Island, there’s an outside kitchen, eating space and plenty of hidden nooks for extra intimate moments with the contestants. There’s loads of area for chilling out as bean baggage and a comfortable white couch make for a gossip nook.

And on the left of the luxurious backyard, our outdated trustworthy pal, the fireplace pit is there, and can little question be the residence of all the dumpings and declarations of affection over the subsequent couple of weeks. In distinction to the Love Island UK villa, which is additionally in Majorca, the decor is just a little extra pure, with loads of wood furnishings to distinction with the pops of color. The hearth pit seats are wooden and white, whereas in the UK collection, they’re simply white.

The within

Once you make your method inside, the bed room actually does take up an outstanding quantity of area – however with 10 contestants, it must. The decor is rather less delicate right here than in the outdoors, as white and neon lead the method. Daring prints of vacation scenes reassure us we’re on vacation whereas there’s nonetheless sufficient pillows and blankets for snuggles with their new loves.

Love Island contestants are nearly at all times glam so a dressing room is important. The women and boys have their very own they usually’re usually the locations all the gossip takes place. There’s loads of mirrors, wardrobes and seating areas to make sure all of them get snug sufficient to spill the beans…

The terrace

If the Love Island contestants do like to spy on one another so the bosses gave not one however two terrace balconies which don’t solely function good seating areas, but in addition give a chook’s eye view of the backyard. As we talked about above, the islanders prefer to get to know one another in the backyard – and it appears there’ll at all times be eyes on them.

The hideaway

If two contestants are getting on notably effectively – and are being effectively behaved – they may earn themselves an evening in the hideaway… The plush bed room is tucked away from prying eyes from their communal room so any quantity of antics might happen. Darkish lights and comfortable blankets with animal themes recommend there may very well be some wild behaviour in between the sheets.

Love Island: Australia airs nightly on ITV2 at 9pm. To seek out out what else is on, take a look at our TV Information.