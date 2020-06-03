Where is Love Island Australia filmed? Explore the luxurious villa used in season 1

Once you image scorching flirtation in the summer time sunshine, Australia appears the ultimate location for a scorching sequence of Love Island.

However Love Island Australia isn’t truly filmed in Australia. Proper then.

That’s as a result of the present airs in the Australian winter – and it might get chilly on Bondi Seashore, even when doesn’t get as chilly as Britain. So the producers began trying additional afield for a scorching location to encourage scorching romance.

However the place is the villa occupied by the islanders?

For sequence one, Love Island Australia used a villa on the Spanish island of Mallorca, in the Mediterranean. The islanders weren’t far-off from the place the British sequence was filming (identical island, totally different villa), which appears to us like a missed alternative for a crossover episode!

The villa is an enormous, beautiful property with wonderful ocean views overlooking the Bay of Pollensa. For those who’re feeling flush you may even go on vacation there and luxuriate in the villa’s six bedrooms, scorching tub, swimming pool, cinema room and personal health club. And did we point out there’s a wine cellar downstairs too?

Regardless of the spectacular digs, sequence two of Love Island Australia didn’t return to Mallorca. As a substitute manufacturing moved to an equally swanky villa on the island of Fiji – not precisely slumming it!

The producers defined this was as a result of Fiji is a lot nearer to Australia, permitting for extra twists and turns in the sequence – e.g. new islanders who might flip up at the villa at brief discover.

