Where is Love Island: USA filmed? Discover the plush hotel location the islanders live in

In the event you’re craving some solar as soon as once more now that autumn is creeping in, get able to live vicariously by way of your TV display screen – Love Island USA is coming to ITV2 with a model new season of courting drama and sun-soaked singles.

As COVID-19 has disrupted journey throughout the world, Love Island USA season two has moved to Las Vegas, with this yr’s cohort of ‘islanders’ dwelling in a bubble on prime of certainly one of the strip’s luxurious resorts.

In the event you’re questioning the place precisely the Love Island singles will likely be spending the subsequent month and whether or not you possibly can keep there, learn on for all the solutions to your filming location questions.

Where is Love Island: USA filmed?

Love Island season two is filmed in Las Vegas as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, with the forged dwelling in a surprising villa at the prime of Caesars Leisure’s boutique hotel, The Cromwell.

The 25,000-sq. ft. rooftop villa overlooks a view of the notorious Las Vegas strip, with the hotel being remodeled right into a “enjoyable and attractive” setting for the islanders to get pleasure from over the subsequent month.

Cromwell’s rooftop ground is normally residence to Drai’s seaside membership and nightclub, a go-to spot for A-listers eager to occasion with an excellent view of Las Vegas with musicians resembling Migos, Ty Greenback $ign, Snoop Canine and Rae Sremmurd acting at there.

It has now been become a villa by manufacturing designer Richard Jensen, full with a pool, a secret jacuzzi, two dressing rooms, a gymnasium, a giant bed room, a kitchen and naturally, the iconic firepit, the Las Vegas villa has every part the {couples} have to get to know each other.

If certainly one of the contestants lands themselves in the doghouse, there’s a pull-out mattress for them to sleep on.

How a lot does it price to remain at The Cromwell?

For one room in The Cromwell, you possibly can spend between $117 (£88) as much as $600 (£452) per evening relying on the high quality of the room you’re reserving.

Punters can’t hire the precise villa seen on Love Island USA, because it is usually the place Drai’s Seaside Membership is discovered.

The hotel is at the moment closed to the public till October 2020.

Love Island USA season 2 begins on ITV2 on September seventh. To search out out what else is on in the imply time, take a look at our TV Information.