Where is Love Island: USA filmed? Inside plush hotel location the islanders live in

If you happen to’re craving some solar as soon as once more now that autumn is creeping in, get able to live vicariously by means of your TV display – Love Island USA is coming to ITV2 with a model new season of courting drama and sun-soaked singles.

As COVID-19 has disrupted journey throughout the world, Love Island USA season two has moved to Las Vegas, with this yr’s cohort of ‘islanders’ residing in a bubble on prime of certainly one of the strip’s luxurious accommodations.

If you happen to’re questioning the place precisely the Love Island singles shall be spending the subsequent month and whether or not you may keep there, learn on for all the solutions to your filming location questions.

Where is Love Island USA filmed?

Love Island season two is filmed in Las Vegas because of the coronavirus pandemic, with the solid residing in a surprising villa at the prime of Caesars Leisure’s boutique hotel, The Cromwell.

The 25,000-sq. ft. rooftop villa overlooks a view of the notorious Las Vegas strip, with the hotel being remodeled right into a “enjoyable and horny” setting for the islanders to get pleasure from over the subsequent month.

Cromwell’s rooftop flooring is normally house to Drai’s seashore membership and nightclub, a go-to spot for A-listers desirous to occasion with an outstanding view of Las Vegas with musicians equivalent to Migos, Ty Greenback $ign, Snoop Dogg and Rae Sremmurd acting at there.

It has now been changed into a villa by manufacturing designer Richard Jensen, full with a pool, a secret jacuzzi, two dressing rooms, a fitness center, an enormous bed room, a kitchen and naturally, the iconic firepit, the Las Vegas villa has all the things the {couples} have to get to know each other.

If certainly one of the Love Island USA contestants lands themselves in the doghouse, there’s a pull-out mattress for them to sleep on.

How a lot does it price to remain at The Cromwell?

For one room in The Cromwell, you may spend between $117 (£88) as much as $600 (£452) per night time relying on the high quality of the room you’re reserving.

Punters can’t lease the precise villa seen on Love Island USA, because it is usually the place Drai’s Seashore Membership is discovered.

The hotel is at present closed to the public till October 2020.

Love Island USA season 2 begins on ITV2 on September seventh. To search out out what else is on in the imply time, try our TV Information.