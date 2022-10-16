Where is Mencho hiding: the corners from which he controls the CJNG

Mexican authorities have not been able to capture the capo (Illustration: Infobae/Jesús Avilés)

The location of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, the MenchoIt doesn’t seem like a mystery to the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), since the military unit has identified that the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) haunts the irregular chain of mountains that make up the Sierra Madre del Sur of the country.

And although they have not been able to catch him, the Sedena As other reports indicate that the Mencho He has walked through the land where he was born to the urban outskirts of the strategic bastion, where the CJNG ensures the laundering of capital obtained from the drug trafficking: the tourist destination of Vallarta Port.

A decade ago, the so-called lord of the roosters could visit a resort to vacation in Jaliscobut he still went to that place to fix criminal deals, according to reports from US authorities.

But the reports of Sedena about the recent whereabouts of Oseguera Cervantes were located between thousands of emails that were hacked to the military unit by the collective digital activists macaw and whose findings have been made public in the last two weeks.

Until at least 2019, the Army located that the Mencho hid in Talpa de Allende. Supposedly, the military intelligence had concrete data on the mobility of the criminal target in the towns of the ants, Murguia y Aranjuezbetween four and five hours south of Vallarta PortJalisco.

In that area he kept his shelter and, even in that area he also celebrated his 53rd birthday at a feast organized by Lazarus Curiel, the Namesake, one of the closest to the family and the first circle of the transnational crime organization. Panqué de elote, T-shirts with the boss’s photo and camouflaged uniforms were part of the revelry.

In the middle of 2019an agent of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) revealed that the leader of the CJNG hid in the mountains of Jalisco, Colima y Michoacan, in the western center of the country. Now the information of los Guacamaya Leaks agree with those statements.

Meanwhile in 2020the Mexican press reported that Oseguera Cervantes built a hidden hospital in the municipality of Villa Purification, almost four hours south of where the birthday party was recorded. It is the same region with escaped areas and difficult access.

In the US, an informant said that the Lord of the roosters met with his daughter in cabins in Tapalpa (Photo: Special)

Presumably, that nosocomio or apparent clinic was a personal commission so that the capo could attend to his kidney failure problems. The facilities were located 50 kilometers from the municipal seat, in the community of Alcíhuatla town that then had around 200 inhabitants, who dedicated themselves mostly to the agriculture and the cattle raising.

The Sedena documents identified that the mobility zone of members of the four letter cartelwas recorded with greater deployments in the Tonaya-Talpa de Allende corridor. That is why they knew the assassins periodically go to that sheltered area to bring food, clothing y medicine al Menchoas well as his family.

Infobae Mexico toured Aguililla, Michoacanlast June, where some assured that the visit of the head of the CJNG. Supposedly, the Mencho returned in 2021 to the town of Naranjo de Chilewhere he was born on July 17, 1966. This medium had reports that point to the old orange tree as the precise demarcation of the criminal leader’s birthplace, a small town on the border with Apatzingan.

According to documents reviewed by this portalin the United States they claim to have an informant who witnessed a meeting between the ringleader and his eldest daughter, Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzálezan appointment that was made between 2011 y 2013.

Versions assure that the head of the CJNG visited his land last year (Photo: Infobae México)

The witness assured that that meeting was for review accounting records for drug debts and thus confront someone who could rob the CJNG. The Prosecutors of the District of Columbia indicated that these meetings took place in a Tapalpa vacation resort, Jalisco.

Specifically, the collaborator of the North American authorities pointed out that the Mencho and her daughter met Cabins the Flowersbusiness registered in 2012 under the tutelage of Oseguera González, the Negraand located in the mountainous faults of kilometer 5.4 of the highway that connects Tapalpa con Saint Gabriel.

Nevertheless, the Negrawho was imprisoned in the city attached to Washington D.C.said he had not seen his father since 1997. That year was the last time the capo was deported from the United States to Mexico for selling drugs in California.

With the sum of reports, everything indicates that the authorities are tracking one of the most wanted, but they have not been able to catch him. Currently, lyrics of corridos name it lord of the mountain: someone far from cities, sheltering for a short time in cabins, ranches and any shelter imaginable.

