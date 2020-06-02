Where is Netflix’s Blood & Water filmed?

The most recent addition to Netflix’s ever rising pantheon of hit teen dramas is Blood & Water, telling the story of a woman who joins a brand new college and thinks she has discovered her long-lost sister.

The collection is additionally solely the second present from Africa that Netflix has commissioned, being set on the fictional Parkhurst college in Cape City.

Right here’s every thing it’s essential know concerning the filming areas…

Where is Blood & Water filmed?

Filming for the collection came about in Cape City, in numerous areas throughout the town, exhibiting it off in all its glory.

Though Parkhurst is an actual area, the varsity itself at which the movie is based mostly is not actual – and so a lot of the filming for the outside pictures of came about at Cape City College.

Netflix government Kelly Luegenbiehl has stated that it is essential for the streaming platform to have extra content material produced and filmed on the African continent, so we may very well be seeing extra African filming areas sooner or later.

She stated, “We’re delighted to be investing additional in African content material and to companion with Nosipho and the staff at Gambit Movies to deliver our second unique collection from South Africa to Netflix.

“Nice tales are common, so we count on this gripping teen drama, with its view on up to date high-school life, to attraction to younger adults from South Africa, in addition to the remainder of the world.”

