Where is Qatar? Get to know the municipalities and stadiums that will host the World Cup

On Sunday, November 20, the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup will kick off. After 20 years, the sporting event will be played again in Asian territory, a continent in which Brazil established itself as the last South American team to champion this competition.

Regarding South American participation, Ecuador’s national team will be in charge of playing the opening match against Qatarhost team of the competition and that, despite not having a football tradition throughout its 52-year history, will now host the orbital event.

Just as in 2002 some World Cup matches in Korea and Japan were played in the wee hours of the morning, this time will be no exception on Qatari soil. To understand how this world event will work, it is worth highlighting the location and geographical division of this country, which is currently recognized as a sovereign Arab state located in West Asia.

Officially known as the State of Qatar, this territory of 11,586 km² is located under the Persian Gulf, an area of ​​water surrounded by the nations of Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

In what part of Asia is the State of Qatar / (Google Maps)

In five of the eight municipalities of Qatar, the 64 matches in which the 32 teams qualified for the most important football event in the world will be involved, and to know where the eight stadiums are located, it is first necessary to know which are said municipalities of the unprecedented venue for this competition.

From north to south, Qatar is divided by the following municipalities:

Al Shamal.

Jor.

Al Dayyen.

Umm Salal.

Al Shahaniya.

Ad-Dawhah.

On Ray.

Al Wakrah.



Of the above municipalities, only in Al Wakrah, Ad Dawhah, Jor, Al Dayyen and Rayyan will the Qatar 2022 matches be held, which will have the following cities and stadiums available for each match:

AL WAKRAH:

Al Janoub Stadium (Capacity: 40,000 spectators).

DOHA:

Stadium 974 (Capacity: 40,000 spectators).

Khalifa International Stadium (Capacity: 45,416 spectators).

Al Thumama Stadium (Capacity: 40,000 spectators).

JOR:

Al Bayt Stadium (Capacity: 60,000 spectators).

LUSAIL:

Lusail Stadium (Capacity: 80,000 spectators). The grand final of the tournament will be played in this square on Sunday, December 18.

RAYAN:

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium (Capacity: 60,000 spectators).

Ciudad de la Educación Stadium (Capacity: 40,000 spectators).

Next, know the geographical distribution of Qatar in which you can move through the eight municipalities, as well as Doha, its capital city:

Although the 2018 Russia World Cup hosted a sports venue in Yekaterinburg (border between Europe and Asia), this is the first time that FIFA will have the territory of West Asia to carry out the competition. For the first time, the tournament takes place in the Middle East, in an Arab country with a Muslim majorityand that it has the shortest territorial extension of its zone next to Bahrain and Kuwait.

It should be noted that this will be the World Cup with the longest waiting time since the one held in 1950 in Brazil, compared to its previous edition, taking into account that it will take place between November and December 2022, unlike the usual months. June and July.

This will be the shortest soccer World Cup since 1978, as it will last only 29 days as opposed to the usual 32 in recent championships. Find out below the group division of the four South American teams attached to Conmebol who reached the group stage (Ecuador, Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay):

