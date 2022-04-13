The announcement of Kingdom Hearts 4 by Square Enix has been quite a bombshell for the followers of the saga revealing the Sora’s whereabouts after the events of Kingdom Hearts 3, (something that we were already allowed to see if we face the secret boss), however, now the name of the new world known as Square and, therefore, in the following guide we tell you all the details we know about this strange place.

Where is Sora in Kingdom Hearts 4? This is everything we know about Quadratum

Square first appears in Kingdom Hearts 3 if we face Yozora, the secret boss of the game. This place is inspired by Shibuya, so it was not surprising that it was related to The World Ends With You, a game that already appeared in the saga.

However, Quadratum is related to “the other side” where light and dark are not supposed to have the same weight, although in the new trailer we have seen the Heartless arrive. The hypothesis that this world is a parallel space, something like a limbo, gains strength when we see Donald and Goofy searching for a character who seems to be Hades, since, who better than the God of the Underworld to talk about worlds of the Beyond? On the other hand, Quadratum also appeared in the third installment when in Toy Box we saw the trailer for The true King.





Other characters like Riku have also been seen in this world. After defeating Xehanort, he begins to have dreams in which he is in this place looking for his friend. However, he later manages to get there by opening a portal.