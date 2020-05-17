The Big Flower Fight sees magical and eccentric creations dropped at life earlier than our very eyes.

Pairs of contestants group as much as make monumental and spectacular floral designs and sculptures to a sure transient inside a sure period of time whereas hosts Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou information us by way of with a humorous contact.

The stand-out of the present is the big greenhouse by which the contestants make and current their creations.

Right here’s every little thing that you must know in regards to the location.

Where is The Big Flower Fight Filmed?

The attractive countryside setting can truly be present in Maidstone, close to Kent.

Chatting with RadioTimes.com solely, host Reeves defined how this location turned out to be excellent for him, because it was close to his residence.

Reeves mentioned of the situation: “It’s filmed simply exterior Maidstone in Kent, with implausible views.”

The contestants do battle in a gloriously giant greenhouse, which is akin to the Eden Mission in imaginative and prescient.

Reeves joked the way it was “loads larger than he thought” it might be whereas Demetriou added: “I by no means actually received used to it. Each time I noticed it I couldn’t imagine it. And after we filmed into the late night, the solar setting on the sphere behind us, the dome was so stunning. It was very picturesque.”

Fortunately, they even received the climate for it, with comic Reeves revealing: “We had been very fortunate with the climate as nicely, it was actually pretty climate. You could possibly see the cornfields rising and getting minimize down and it was an ever-changing stunning vista.”

