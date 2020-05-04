Where is the Great British Sewing Bee filmed?

Should you’re a eager dwelling sewer, you is perhaps questioning the place The Great British Sewing Bee is filmed. In any case, this is a dream setting to sew a brand new costume, with cabinets of attractive materials, tubs of each sort of button you may dream of and loads of area to put out your materials and minimize your patterns. Makes a change from attempting to do all of it on the kitchen desk at dwelling, making the most of no matter mis-matched thread you’ve obtained left in your stitching basket!

Since 2019, the present, hosted by Joe Lycett, has aptly been filmed in London’s outdated textile district in Bermondsey, not removed from the River Thames and about 10 minutes stroll from London Bridge prepare station, Borough Market and Tower Bridge. There’s even a Trend and Textile Museum on this fashionable neighbourhood to get you in the temper.

The manufacturing firm has arrange the attractive haberdashery upstairs in a 19th century warehouse on Tanner Road. The constructing is often employed out for picture shoots and personal occasions due to its enticing uncovered brickwork and enormous, versatile areas. And when you suppose you recognise it from elsewhere, that could be as a result of it is additionally used to movie Dragon’s Den!

An odd piece of trivia for reality followers – the exterior and inside pictures are literally of various buildings in the identical road. Whenever you see the sewers inside the haberdashery they’re at Quantity 41, however when the digicam pans out to indicate the entrance of the constructing they’re truly taking pictures No 1. The magic of tv…

The Great British Sewing Bee is on Wednesday nights at 9pm on BBC2.