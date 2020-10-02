Where is Top Gear filmed? Full list of filming locations for series 29

For a very long time, a key half of Top Gear has been journey: each series the hosts are despatched to a spread of unique and not-so-exotic locations to bear numerous challenges and check out assorted automobiles.

After all, given the present coronavirus state of affairs, this has been one thing that has needed to be considerably scaled again for the upcoming series 29 – though one abroad journey was filmed previous to lockdown, the rest of the series had needed to be filmed on house turf.

However the hosts reckon the dearth of journey isn’t the travesty some may assume, claiming it gave them an opportunity to understand the alternatives our personal shores have to supply.

Talking on this week’s subject of Radio Instances, Freddie Flintoff stated: “Our personal nation is stunning. We generally neglect that, so it was good to be rooted right here. Bizarrely, in some methods lockdown created extra alternatives as we acquired to go to venues we might by no means get entry to in any other case. So I don’t assume we get any much less from this series, it was simply totally different.”

Chris Harris added: “The cornerstones of Top Gear are the connection between the hosts and the motor automobiles. Journey has all the time been a factor, but it surely’s quantity three on the list.”

So which UK locations did the hosts head to? Learn on for all the things we all know to this point.

Dunsfold Aerodrome runway

One of the most important adjustments for the brand new series has seen the dwell studio viewers scrapped in favour of a drive-in format, with followers watching the recordings from their very own automobiles – a change Paddy McGuinness reckons may stick round even after COVID.

The drive-in was situated on the runway at Dunsfold Aerodrome – the place the Top Gear check monitor is situated.

Bolton

The primary episode sees the hosts journey to McGuinness’ house city of Bolton, the place they’re tasked with staying in an organization automotive for a 24-hour interval.

Understandably this episode was a spotlight for McGuinness, with the presenter saying, “I simply liked the attraction of the episode filmed in Bolton, and never simply because it’s my house city.

“For me it has a bit of all the things: you study a bit about automobiles, however the relationship between the three of us is completely cemented in that episode. It’s acquired a really heat feeling and the wonder of it being in Bolton is that folks had no drawback getting concerned.

“Once we began singing karaoke within the automotive, as quickly as you stated to some folks, ‘Do you fancy a sing-song?’ they have been throughout us. That’s Bolton for you!

“I used to be really fairly emotional once I noticed the edit as a result of it was so beautiful seeing all these streets the place I grew up.”

Alexandra Palace

For inarguably the series’ most daring problem, the hosts head to Alexandra Palace in North London – the place a Wall of Demise had been constructed inside, on which they have been tasked with travelling as much as 50MPH in an insurance coverage write-off.

It was such a harmful process that McGuinness has claimed the trio virtually died, and Harris stated that this was his spotlight of the series.

“Doing the Wall of Demise with my two buddies was a stand-out,” he stated. “It was full on, traditional Top Gear: the well being and security guys had been throughout it however there have been nonetheless quite a bit of unanswered questions.

“The entire thing was sketchy as hell — however that’s what Top Gear is all about. It was nice tv however, on a private stage, it was friendship-defining as effectively.

Alton Towers

Alton Towers was trying moderately totally different when the hosts headed their to movie a problem, with the same old busy crowds nowhere to be seen as a result of lockdown.

It was right here that the gang resumed filming after the hole attributable to the pandemic, and the trio race across the empty theme park in electrical automobiles.

Elvington airfield, Yorkshire

Freddie Flintoff’s spotlight second from the series was filmed at Elvington airfield in Yorkshire – the place the previous cricketer managed to stand up to 200MPH in an outdated Jaguar.

He stated: ” I’d by no means have scored a double hundred as a batsman, however I acquired to do 200 miles per hour in a Jaguar XJ220 at Elvington airfield in Yorkshire. It was a stand-out second for me for just a few causes.

“I keep in mind when that automotive got here out once I was about 12 and I’d by no means seen something that seemed like that and price that a lot cash — now right here I used to be driving it. It was like nothing else I’ve pushed. I’ve finished 180, 190 miles per hour in new automobiles and it feels so quick — however in that factor it felt ridiculous: it’s rattling away, and you’re feeling each bump. I liked it.”

Cyprus

The series gained’t be with out abroad journey fully, due to a phase filmed in Cyprus earlier than the pandemic.

Right here the hosts try a ski-slope slalom in rental automobiles (Cyprus is identified for its very low-cost rental automobiles) – defending the automobiles from injury with a spread of strategies.

Harris opts for bubble wrap protection, Flintoff ties some buoys to his automotive, and McGuinness covers his rental totally with giant inflatable lilos!