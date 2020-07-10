Where is UFC Fight Island? Inside UFC 251 location in pictures

The Thunderbirds have Tracy Island. Wannabe actuality stars: Love Island. And worldwide athletes unable to journey to Australia resulting from coronavirus pandemic restrictions? They’ve bought UFC Fight Island.

Devised by MMA boss Dana White as a response to the COVID-19 disaster, on Saturday 11th July 2020 the brand new location will host UFC 251. Though the occasion was initially slated to happen in Perth, Australia, White declared in early Could the competitors could be shifted to the non-public island, going down with out followers in the seats.

However the place precisely is Fight Island? What coronavirus pointers do rivals must comply with? And can high fighters Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman reveal themselves by way of a hidden swimming pool à la Thunderbird 1? Right here’s all the things we all know thus far.

Where is UFC Fight Island?

UFC Fight Island is positioned on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. A particular enviornment has been constructed in order for fights to be held behind closed doorways.

The island has hosted three earlier UFC occasions, the newest being UFC 242 in September 2019.

The two,500-hectare landmass, one in all Abu Dhabi’s high tourism sports activities, has been the setting of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix since 2009. Points of interest on the island embody a Ferrari World theme park, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi.

What restrictions are there on struggle island?

There is a 10-square mile “security zone” on the island, with solely rivals and important private ­– reminiscent of lodging and media workers –permitted on website. Accommodations, eating places and a beach-side coaching cage will be discovered in the inclusion zone.

On arrival, all rivals must take a coronavirus take a look at earlier than quarantining for 24 hours. Each Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman handed their COVID-19 exams.

Prime fighter Gilbert Burns ­– who was set to problem Usman for the welterweight title ­­– was pressured to drag out of the occasion after testing constructive.

Where was UFC 251 initially speculated to be held?

UFC 251 was initially set to happen on sixth June 2020 at Perth Enviornment in Australia. Nonetheless, as coronavirus-related journey restrictions prevented athletes from coming into the nation, the occasion was postponed.

“As a consequence of present state and nationwide restrictions on public gatherings and journey, UFC 251, initially scheduled for Perth, Western Australia on Sunday, June 7 has been formally postponed,” a press release in early Could learn.

The announcement adopted information that UFC 250, initially to happen in Brazil, was postponed after the scheduled enviornment was reworked right into a COVID-19 discipline hospital. The competition finally passed off in Las Vegas’ APEX facility behind closed doorways.

TV protection of the UFC 251 predominant card will begin at 3am (UK time) in the early hours of Sunday 12th July 2020. If you happen to’re on the lookout for extra to observe, try our TV information.