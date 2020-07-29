Where is Xavier DuPont De Ligonnès from Unsolved Mysteries now?

Netflix’s reboot of crime documentary Unsolved Mysteries landed on the streaming service with one of many episodes specializing in the Dupont de Ligonnès murders.

Within the episode titled Home of Terror, the docuseries appears at a French case from 2011, the place police found the our bodies of Agnès Dupont de Ligonnès and her 4 youngsters below their home porch.

The aristocrat father of the household, Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès, turned the primary suspect of the murders however has by no means been discovered.

Dupont de Ligonnès, who is the topic of a world arrest warrant, was final seen on CCTV in April 2011, close to a finances lodge the place he deserted his automobile.

Whereas the Unsolved Mysteries episode explores what might need occurred to Dupont de Ligonnès, individuals have spent the final 9 years speculating as to the suspect’s whereabouts.

Lately, the present’s creator Terry Dunn Meurer revealed he’d been “noticed” in Chicago.

And the director for the episode, Clay Jeter, revealed unseen proof on the case, together with how Xavier advised his spouse he wished a “mass suicide”.

Right here is every little thing we all know in regards to the theories surrounding the Dupont de Ligonnès’ disappearance.

Who is Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès?





Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès was the son of Bernard-Hubert Dupont de Ligonnès, an engineer with a level from the École nationale supérieure de mécanique et d’aérotechnique in Poitiers.

His mom was Geneviève Thérèse Maître and he was born on January 9, 1961, in Versailles.

The Ligonnès household is an previous aristocratic French household, from Annonay within the Vivarais area in south-eastern France.

Not a lot is recognized about Xavier’ Dupont de Ligonnès private life.

He was a salesman and businessman and was as soon as the CEO of an organization named SELREF, primarily based in Pornic, south-east France.

Xavier married Agnès Hodanger in 1992 and so they have been collectively till she died in 2011.

When Xavier and Agnès received collectively, she had one other son, Arthur Nicolas, from a earlier relationship. Nonetheless, Arthur was introduced up as Xavier’s youngster and so they married when he was two-years-old.

Xavier and Agnes then had three youngsters collectively: Thomas (aged 18 at time of loss of life), Anne (16) and Benoît (13).

Is Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès useless?

One of many most important theories behind Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès’ disappearance is that he killed himself after murdering his household.

In 2013, French police stopped in search of his physique, with Prosecutor Brigitte Lamy saying that she believes that he dedicated suicide and including: “We shall be positive of it the day we uncover his physique.”

Ever since, a number of our bodies have been discovered across the space Dupont de Ligonnès was final seen. In 2013, a physique was present in Cogolin, however police confirmed it was not him, whereas in 2015, a walker discovered bones in Bagnols-en-Forêt together with a survival camp of a lighter, glasses, sleeping bag, empty pockets and a invoice from 2011.

Nonetheless, police in contrast Dupont de Ligonnès’ DNA with DNA obtained from the private results discovered across the bones and decided that there was not a match.

Unsolved Mysteries director Clay Jeter not too long ago spoke out about one “vital” level in Xavier Dupont’s persona that may very well be key to the case.

Talking on the podcast, You Can’t Make This Up, he mentioned: “It’s actually vital to understanding how the expectations of his life matched up with the life he was residing – the American dream fell into this. He was an entrepreneur, now he’s gone to the epicentre of capitalism on the planet, America. To show to everybody that he actually is wonderful, America is sensible. After all, he goes to America and it doesn’t work out like that.”

What are the most recent theories surrounding Dupont’s disappearance?

Because the documentary dropped on the streaming web site, there was a number of curiosity in Dupont’s disappearance and whereabouts with new theories popping out every day.

Concept one: Xavier was “framed”

One of many newest theories is that Xavier could have been “framed”.

Clay Jeter says he spoked to Xavier’s household lawyer Stefan Goldenstein, who doesn’t imagine he might have carried out it.

Jeter mentioned: “I’m talking to Stefan Goldenstein – his household’s lawyer, who represents his sister, her husband and Xavier’s mom. He would say, ‘He wouldn’t have carried out this, as a result of he has no motive. He couldn’t have carried out this, as a result of he doesn’t have the abilities to have pulled one thing like this off.’”

Within the documentary, the world the place the graves have been dug beneath the terrace is very low. Subsequently Jeter says “It could be a tonne of bodily labour to take away this soil to take away that a lot soil.”

Xavier additionally reportedly had a foul again, with Jeter including: “There’s simply no means he would have been in a position to try this himself.”

This has raised the query, of who might have presumably dedicated the crime.

Jeter continued: “One concept is that Xavier was caught up in some stuff that we don’t actually perceive and the letters that Xavier wrote, these have been all compelled and really there have been skilled killers, who did all of this – killed Xavier’s household and later killed him and framed Xavier for the homicide of his family. Actually this was simply one thing Xavier was caught up in his possibly monetary desperations and that’s how that every one got here to move.

“We don’t know who these gamers are or what their motivations have been, but it surely’s one thought of how this might have been carried out so professionally and nonetheless clarify the disappearance of Xavier – that he really was murdered, however he was murdered away from the house in a means that was designed to seem like he had killed them and gone on this highway journey and disappeared and run off.”

Concept two: The case is a “cowl story for one thing else”

One other concept Jeter identified pertains to the mysterious letter from Xavier, claiming he was a U.S. undercover agent who had entered the witness safety program, and one other letter his youngsters’s personal Catholic faculty obtained, explaining they have been transferring to Australia.

Jeter says when the autopsies have been carried out one the our bodies, “There was no visible identification” to verify who the our bodies have been.

He defined within the You Can’t Make This Up podcast: “The opposite concept that is much more outlandish – when the autopsies have been carried out on the physique, it was fairly apparent to everybody concerned that we have been lacking a mom and 4 youngsters and two canines, and low and behold, right here’s a mom, and 4 youngsters and two canines. They roughly matched ages and genders, so there’s no actual must go and dot each i and cross ever t on this, as a result of it’s form of apparent what occurred right here.

“So, [it was like] ‘Let’s wrap this up rapidly, let’s transfer on, let’s enable these our bodies to be buried in a short time, and let the household get some peace.’ However in that course of, there was DNA proof which steered that the our bodies which have been discovered have been all associated to one another, however there was no precise proof which mentioned this really is Arthur, Agnes, Thomas, Binuar, Anne. There was no proof on particularly who they’re.”

Jeter introduced up a “conspiracist” concept, which said that the our bodies have been “stored away.”

“There was no visible identification,” he defined. “They stored the household out presumably as a result of these our bodies had been buried for some time and so they don’t look so good. However the conspiracy concept would possibly say, ‘They have been stored away’ They weren’t introduced in, there was no visible identification. And a pair days later they have been buried. And it wasn’t till later that we mentioned, ‘Did we mess one thing up right here, ought to we’ve got carried out just a little bit extra?’

“Once more, that is fairly farfetched, however the thought is, ‘Okay if it’s not them, who is it?’ And in that situation, whether or not it was really the DEA or one thing else comparable, Xavier was form of telling the reality in that letter, and he and the household are off in hiding someplace and there was a complete system that helped them with this escape and planted these our bodies, and the duvet story is that Xavier murdered his whole household.”

Concept three: Xavier advised Agnes he wished a “mass homicide”

Throughout his look on the You Can’t Make This Up podcast, Jeter mentioned Xavier had advised his spouse Agnes he wished a “mass homicide”.

“Agnes was very spiritual,” he mentioned. “Xavier was theoretically spiritual. Agnes had been posting stuff on some boards and expressing to individuals in these smaller communities the problems she was having with Xavier and the connection they have been having. Xavier advised her, ‘All of us dying in a mass suicide wouldn’t be the worst factor for us’.”

The director additionally steered a possible motive for Xavier, saying: “You can observe alongside somebody’s head area but it surely’s very troublesome after they go forward with it. I do suppose in Xavier’s thoughts he believed that he was saving them from a lifetime of embarrassment, a lifetime of disgrace which is simply the worst doable factor for him.”

Concept 4: Xavier’s case shares hyperlink to previous homicide

To help with the massive curiosity, Netflix not too long ago launched a collection of unseen video clips and interviews on every of the six circumstances together with the Xavier Dupont de Ligonnes story.

With a world arrest warrant to his identify for practically a decade, many now doubt if Dupont will ever be discovered. However not journalist Anne-Sophie Martin, a key voice within the Home of Terror episode.

As she explains in newly-released footage from the present, these in search of hope want solely to recollect the case of John Listing, a thriller that bared astounding similarities to DuPont’s.

“In the US there is a much-cited case that resembles the Ligonnes case in a captivating and disturbing means,” she says, explaining how Listing, a struggling accountant residing in a well-off neighbourhood, killed his household over the course of a day in November 1971 earlier than disappearing utterly.

Nonetheless, on 1st June 1989, Listing was lastly caught by regulation enforcement.

“They discovered listing due to a TV present,” defined Martin. “On this present [America’s Most Wanted] they used age-enhancing software program to age John Listing’s face, in order to point out what this fugitive would possibly seem like who had been on the run for 18 years.

“There was a lady who noticed it who mentioned: ‘That’s my neighbour!” And it was her neighbour.”

Where is Xavier?

In response to Jeter, there have been tons of of sightings of Xavier, with individuals claiming to have seen him “in all places”.

“When this got here to gentle in 2011 it was enormous. I believe they’ve documented 800-900 sightings of Xavier within the final decade? Individuals are seeing Xavier in all places,” Jeter defined.

“I’ve to hope it’s doable. That’s what motivated the producers of this present. Taking a look at Netflix and the attain it has, it’s so huge, you simply by no means know.”

Is Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès in France?



In response to newly launched clips, there have been over 1000 reported sightings of Dupont – many which declare to have noticed Dupont in his native space.

In an unique clip posted in a file on the streaming web site’s Reddit web page, Dupont’s former neighbour Estelle Chapon says that she typically appears for him.

“After I’m in a crowd, I search for him. It’s an urge too large to withstand,” she defined.

Nonetheless, Martin says that she doesn’t imagine Dupont would conceal out in France, saying it’s an “insult to Xavier’s intelligence”.

“Within the case of Xavier, there are greater than 1,000 reported sightings. These are individuals who imagine they’ve seen Xavier Dupont de Ligonnes just a little bit anyplace: on a bus, on a restaurant patio, in a restaurant, at a device sales space, or in a crowd. There have been many at first when his picture was first being proven,” Martin defined.

“Most of those sightings are in France, which I believe is an insult to Xavier’s intelligence to suppose that he would keep within the nation. As a result of he’s additionally not the kind to do cosmetic surgery in order to move unnoticed. So you already know I believe he’s alive and residing very far conscious from right here.”

Is Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès in hiding out of the country?



Different theories counsel that Dupont de Ligonnès has been on the run since murdering his household as a result of methodical means wherein his household have been killed and the best way it was probably coated up.

The lease on the household house had been terminated, all banks closed, family and friends have been advised by way of letter that the Dupont De Ligonnès have been emigrating to Australia.

Since 2011, French police have obtained over 900 doable sightings of Dupont de Ligonnès and in 2015, a Nantes journalist obtained an image of his sons, Arthur and Benoit, with a handwritten observe which learn: “I’m nonetheless alive.”

Some imagine that Dupont de Ligonnès is laying low in France, with there being quite a few reported sightings of him within the nation. In 2016, police started a manhunt for the homicide suspect after his likeness was picked up on a on line casino’s CCTV digicam in Neris-les-Bains.

Two years later, police raided a monastery within the village the place Dupont de Ligonnès was final seen after a number of church-goers reported seeing him. They quickly decided nevertheless that the particular person noticed was really a monk who regarded just like the aristocrat.

One other potential concept includes Dupont de Ligonnès fleeing to South America, as Martin talked about in Unsolved Mysteries that he knew sufficient Spanish and English to begin a brand new life within the nation. Dupont de Ligonnès buddy Bruno de Stabenrath additionally believes this concept.

Nonetheless, in accordance with The Solar, police imagine that Dupont de Ligonnès could have undergone cosmetic surgery and began a brand new life in Scotland.

In October final yr, a person on a flight from Paris was arrested at Glasgow Airport after Interpol knowledgeable {that a} passenger was utilizing a stolen passport to journey. Nonetheless, the arrested man was confirmed to not be Dupont de Ligonnès and launched with out cost.

Whereas it doesn’t appear as if there are at the moment any concrete leads as to Dupont De Ligonnès’ location, there’s little question that viewers of Unsolved Mysteries will now be looking out.

Unsolved Mysteries is accessible to stream on Netflix.