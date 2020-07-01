Where is Xavier DuPont De Ligonnès from Unsolved Mysteries now?

Netflix’s reboot of crime documentary Unsolved Mysteries landed on the platform at present, with one of many episodes focussing on the Dupont de Ligonnès murders.

Within the episode titled Home of Terror, the docuseries seems to be at a French case from 2011, the place police found the our bodies of Agnès Dupont de Ligonnès and her 4 kids underneath their home porch.

The aristocrat father of the household, Xavier DuPont De Ligonnès, turned the principle suspect of the murders however has by no means been discovered.

DuPond De Ligonnès, who is the topic of a world arrest warrant, was final seen on CCTV in April 2011, close to a funds lodge the place he deserted his automobile.

Whereas the Unsolved Mysteries episode explores what might need occurred to DuPont De Ligonnès, folks have spent the final 9 years speculating as to the suspect’s whereabouts.

Right here is all the pieces we all know concerning the theories surrounding DuPond De Ligonnès’ disappearance.

Is Xavier DuPont De Ligonnès useless?

One of many most important theories behind Xavier DuPont De Ligonnès’ disappearance is that he killed himself after murdering his household.

In 2013, French police stopped searching for his physique, with Prosecutor Brigitte Lamy saying that she believes that he dedicated suicide and including: “we shall be certain of it the day we uncover his physique.”

Ever since, a number of our bodies have been discovered across the space DuPont De Ligonnès was final seen. In 2013, a physique was present in Cogolin, however police confirmed it was not him, whereas in 2015, a walker discovered bones in Bagnols-en-Forêt together with a survival camp of a lighter, glasses, sleeping bag, empty pockets and a invoice from 2011.

Nonetheless, police in contrast DuPont De Ligonnès’ DNA with DNA obtained from the private results discovered across the bones and decided that there was not a match.

Netflix

Is Xavier DuPont De Ligonnès in hiding?

Different theories counsel that DuPont De Ligonnès has been on the run since murdering his household as a result of methodical means through which his household have been killed and the best way it was doubtlessly coated up. The lease on the household house had been terminated, all banks closed, family and friends have been informed through letter that the DuPond De Ligonnès have been emigrating to Australia.

Since 2011, French police have obtained over 900 attainable sightings of DuPond De Ligonnès and in 2015, a Nantes journalist obtained an image of his sons, Arthur and Benoit, with a handwritten observe which learn, “I’m nonetheless alive.”

Some imagine that DuPont De Ligonnès is laying low in France, with there being quite a few reported sightings of him within the nation. In 2016, police started a manhunt for the homicide suspect after his likeness was picked up on a on line casino’s CCTV digital camera in Neris-les-Bains.

Two years later, police raided a monastery within the village the place Dupont de Ligonnès was final seen after a number of church-goers reported seeing him. They quickly decided nevertheless that the individual noticed was really a monk who seemed just like the aristocrat.

One other potential idea entails Dupont de Ligonnès fleeing to South America, as journalist Anne-Sophie Martin talked about in Unsolved Mysteries that he knew sufficient Spanish and English to begin a brand new life within the nation. Dupont de Ligonnès good friend Bruno de Stabenrath additionally believes this idea.

Nonetheless, in response to The Solar, police imagine that Dupont de Ligonnès might have undergone cosmetic surgery and began a brand new life in Scotland.

In October final yr, a person on a flight from Paris was arrested at Glasgow Airport after Interpol knowledgeable {that a} passenger was utilizing a stolen passport to journey. Nonetheless, the arrested man was confirmed to not be Dupont de Ligonnès and launched with out cost.

Whereas it doesn’t appear as if there are at present any concrete leads as to DuPont De Ligonnès’ location, there’s little question that viewers of Unsolved Mysteries shall be now looking out…

Unsolved Mysteries is accessible to stream on Netflix. Check out our lists of the finest TV exhibits on Netflix and the finest motion pictures on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information.