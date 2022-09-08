where it can be seen, argument, number of episodes and more

The Cyberpunk universe still has a lot to show us. Proof of this is the new series that the studio Triggerin charge of the anime adaptation of Kill la Kill, is cooking. Its premiere is getting closer and closer, so from 3DGames Guides we want to solve all the doubts you may have about it: where can you see Cyberpunk: Edgerunners? ¿what will be your argument y how many episodes will have? Will it be necessary to have played Cyberpunk 2077 to understand your story?

We will deal with all these issues in the following article in an orderly and concise manner.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners: everything we know

This series is being developed in close collaboration with CD Projekt Red and the study Trigger. The works we have of the latter have been, to date, extremely remarkable, highlighting the animation which enjoy their projects.

Where can it be seen?





The series is produced by Netflixa company that is on a roll when it comes to transferring video game franchises to other formats.

Because of this, the premiere and availability of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will be limited only to this platformthus forming part of its exclusive catalogue.

When will Cyberpunk: Edgerunners be released?

The launch is scheduled for next Tuesday. September 13th. Of course, it should be noted that those who can’t stand waiting a week to see each chapter are in luck. We will not have to wait seven days for the premiere of each chapter, but we will have the entire first season available on the same day.

How many chapters will it have?

The Netflix series will feature a total of 10 chapters. Of course, we do not know the total duration that each of them could have. If we look at the work carried out previously by the Trigger studio, they should be around approximately 25 minutes long.

What will the argument be?





The series will be set, of course, in the megalopolis of Night City in the year 2077. In the midst of a dystopian and corrupt society, where mega-corporations and street gangs roam freely and have absolute control, a young man named David Martinez will try to survive. To do this, it will become a edgerunner: a mercenary outlaw.

Is it necessary to play Cyberpunk 2077 to understand the series?

Although they take place in the same universe and also in the same time frame, they have two separate stories. Possibly, the events that occurred in the video game take place simultaneously with those that we will see in his series of anime.

However, some ‘winks’ could be found that only those who have played the title of CD Projekt. But, in essence, it is not necessary or essential to pass it on.