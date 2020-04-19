Where The Idea For The Skullcrawlers Came From In Kong: Skull Island

Just like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the sequence crosses over characters, with a very powerful character up to now being Dr. Houston Brooks, who was performed by Corey Hawkins in Kong: Skull Island and Joe Morton in Godzilla: King of Monsters. In the event you recall, as a younger scientist, Brooks created the “Hole Earth” idea, an concept that many thought was loopy. With this, he sought to show it by visiting Skull Island and, whereas he succeeded, he additionally determined to cowl up his discoveries.