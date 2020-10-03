Where the Love Island USA contestants are now – which season 1 and 2 couples are still together

Issues are getting heated in the Love Island USA villa. Season two has now wrapped in the US after it debuted on August twenty fourth, and the UK are simply two weeks behind on ITV.

As the second sequence has come to an finish, it means the winners have already been introduced and a lot of contestants are already testing their relationships in the exterior world.

Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew had been topped the winners of the 2020 sequence, making historical past as the first ever Black couple to win the sequence worldwide.

“There was lots of stuff occurring in the world round us, and our love is unapologetically Black, so thanks America for loving our love,” Corprew mentioned shortly after their win.

However will the couple be capable of make it in the actual world?

Right here’s the place the Love Island USA contestants are now, from sequence one to sequence two.

Justine

The fiery islander was left dissatisfied when Jeremiah selected to couple up with Cely, regardless of her stepping ahead for him.

She ended up with him by default after Tre got here and stole Cely from J. Nonetheless, he ditched her the second Rachel got here into the villa (she dumped him anyway).

Justine determined to couple up with Tre, earlier than shifting onto new arrival Caleb who she obtained on with like a home on fireplace.

Issues definitely blossomed for the duo, with Justine and Caleb occurring to win the 2020 sequence.

We certain hope their love can final in the actual world.

Caleb

He got here in as a bombshell on day 5, and regardless of coupling up with Rachel first, it was sport over as soon as he obtained with Justine on Day 12.

The couple remained together and even survived the dreaded Casa Amor twist.

In the final week, Caleb advised his mum, dad and sisters: “Justine might very effectively be the one.”

The couple went on to win the sequence, making historical past as the first ever Black winners on the sequence worldwide.

Solely time will inform in the event that they make it on the exterior.

Cely

Cely caught the consideration of not one, however three boys throughout the premiere of Love Island USA. Regardless of not stepping ahead for Jeremiah, he picked her anyway. Nonetheless, Tre got here alongside and stole her from him.

At the finish of the present, although, Johnny got here in and swept her off her toes.

The couple appeared fairly strong, that was till Casa Amor got here to whip them in form. Though they each remained loyal to 1 one other, Johnny did return to the villa with some secrets and techniques after kissing one other lady.

He did come clear to Cely, and she was devastated however the two managed to place issues behind them and make their romance official.

They left the present as runners-up. We certain hope their romance continues to blossom off display.

Johnny

He had the decide of the bunch when he got here in on day one, and Johnny determined to couple up with Cely. The couple had been going robust till Johnny hit a bump in the street and kissed one other lady at Casa Amor.

Nonetheless, they left the present as boyfriend and girlfriend and even completed as runners-up.

Moira

She coupled up with James at the first recoupling, nonetheless, issues quickly turned bitter between them when new boy Calvin got here into the villa and took her on a date. James obtained a little bit bit jealous and it will definitely pushed her away and led to him being dumped from the Island.

Mackenzie

She’s been coupled up with Connor since day one, however their relationship isn’t with out fault. In week two, new lady Lauren entered the villa and ruffled feathers as she set her sights on Connor. Connor even admitted he was enthusiastic about her, and Mac had an enormous meltdown.

Kaitlynn

On day one, the promotor, 27, coupled up Carrington, 23. Nonetheless, he determined to make a go of issues with late arrival Kierstan by day 5, leaving Kaitylnn to pack up her issues and head house.

Regardless of lacking “Moira, James and Rachel”, she appears to have taken the dumping fairly effectively. Since leaving the villa, the actuality TV star has been reunited together with her friends and has been sharing a lot of pics to her Instagram.

Talking of her expertise she mentioned: “It’s been a brief and candy trip, a little bit bit bitter at occasions however thanks all for watching!”

Tre

He was left single after Johnny got here in and stole Cely off of him. They do say, ‘what goes round comes round’ as a result of he did take Cely from Jeremiah! Anyway he determined to crack on with Justine, nonetheless, when new lady Lauren walked in, he appeared to have discovered his match and the duo coupled up.

Sadly, they had been each dumped from the villa on day 15.

The private coach lately shared a video on his Instagram, thanking viewers for his or her help. However up to now no signal of whether or not he’ll be persevering with issues with Loz…

Connor

The Auditor, 23, is at present coupled up with Mackenzie, 24. However with a number of meltdowns beneath their belt, issues didn’t look too promising for the duo.

James

Poor James was despatched packing on day 9, after freaking out over new boy Calvin taking Moira on a date.

Throughout his exit interview, he mentioned: “It’s a tragic time leaving the villa. I met lots of people – life lengthy buddies. I’m excited to see what’s subsequent!”

And it seems like he’s learnt his lesson, as he added: “I must perhaps pay attention extra and attempt to not be too defensive in the case of courting.”

Jeremiah

He determined to recouple with new lady Rachel, after discovering no reference to Justine who he ended up with by default. However Karma is a dish greatest served chilly, as Rachel determined to dump him from the villa on day 9.

Regardless of his departure it seems like Jeremiah could possibly be planning a return to the villa.

In his exit interview, he mentioned: “The time is up, however it’s not the finish” and he has been reposting fan feedback asking for him to return again.

Carrington

After a poor begin with Kaitlynn, Carrington appeared to have discovered his toes with new lady Kierstan. However that each one modified when he returned from Casa Amor.

Zac Mirabelli and Elizabeth Weber — Break up

They coupled up from the very first episode of the season one and went on to win the first sequence final yr. However sadly, issues didn’t keep the identical as soon as they left the villa. Regardless of considering marriage, Zac and Elizabeth have since damaged up.

The couple introduced the information on Instagram.

“The breakup was mutual and we have now left on amicable phrases,” Zac wrote. “We merely needed various things and it wasn’t truthful to both of us to proceed on a path that now not served both of us or our differing pursuits.”

Ray Gantt and Caro Viee — Unsure

They left as a pair, and it seemed as if issues had been going robust between them. Regardless of having an extended distance relationship (he’s in NYC, she’s in LA), they determined to make issues work.

Nonetheless, the pair haven’t been pictured together shortly and they’ve deleted all traces from their Instagram, which isn’t signal…

Weston Richey and Emily Salch — doubtlessly break up

The couple haven’t made any official statements, however it appears like they might longer be. Weston has shared just a few movies of the two of them together on his YouTube web page , however it’s been some time since the final one. Plus, they’ve stopped following one another on Instagram.

Dylan Curry and Alexandra Stewart — Break up

They had been one among the cutest couples on the present, however it should be one thing in the Love Island water, as a result of identical to their fellow forged mates, issues didn’t work out for them.

Shortly after Thanksgiving 2019, they took to their respective Instagram Tales to share the information.

“Hey y’all. Little bizarre…However you guys adopted alongside our journey and I’ve been getting loads of questions,” Dylan wrote. “Alex and I are now not together. […] Generally it simply doesn’t work out.” Alex shared an identical assertion, writing: “Our story was a fairytale romance for me, however typically issues simply don’t work out.”

Love Island USA is on ITV2 at 9pm. Should you’re in search of extra to look at, take a look at our TV Information.