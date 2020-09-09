Where the Love Island USA contestants are now – which season 1 and 2 couples are still together

The drama is at present heating up in the Love Island USA villa. Season two kicked off in the US on August 24th and adopted in the UK on ITV2 on September seventh.

Up to now, we’ve seen contestants couple up and some Love Island bombshells are already on the approach to shake issues up from as early as day two.

The present first aired in the USA in 2019, with Zac Mirabelli and Elizabeth Weber topped as the winners.

With a yr having handed, these couples have already examined out their relationships in the actual world, and heaps has occurred.

The identical goes for season two. Two weeks forward in the US, there’s already been some dumpings and numerous recoupling inside the Love Island USA contestants.

Right here’s every thing it’s worthwhile to learn about Love Island USA’s season one and two couples. Scroll down for season one’s couples!

**Incorporates spoilers for Love Island USA seasons one and two**

Cely

Cely caught the consideration of not one, however three boys throughout the premiere of Love Island USA. Regardless of not stepping ahead for Jeremiah, he picked her anyway. Nevertheless, Tre got here alongside and stole her from him.

At the finish of the present, although, Johnny got here in and swept her off her ft.

The couple appears fairly strong at the second, however will they have the ability to go all the manner?

Moira

She coupled up with James at the first recoupling, nonetheless, issues quickly turned bitter between them when new boy Calvin got here into the villa and took her on a date. James obtained a bit of bit jealous and it will definitely pushed her away and led to him being dumped from the Island.

However is Calvin the actual deal? There are at present no sturdy indicators between them and with Casa Amor on the manner, who is aware of what’s going to occur…

Justine

The fiery islander was left disillusioned when Jeremiah selected to couple up with Cely, regardless of her stepping ahead for him.

She ended up with him by default after Tre got here and stole Cely from J. Nevertheless, he ditched her the second Rachel got here into the villa (she dumped him anyway).

Justine determined to couple up with Tre, earlier than transferring onto new arrival Caleb – who she appears very smitten with. We positive hope they’ll make all of it the manner!

Mackenzie

She’s been coupled up with Connor since day one, however their relationship isn’t with out fault. In week two, new lady Lauren entered the villa and ruffled feathers as she set her sights on Connor. Connor even admitted he was serious about her, and Mac had an enormous meltdown.

Will Connor and Mackenzie have the ability to climate the storm?

Kaitlynn

On day one, the promotor, 27, coupled up Carrington, 23. Nevertheless, he determined to make a go of issues with late arrival Kierstan by day 5, leaving Kaitylnn to pack up her issues and head residence.

Regardless of lacking “Moira, James and Rachel”, she appears to have taken the dumping fairly nicely. Since leaving the villa, the actuality TV star has been reunited along with her buddies and has been sharing numerous pics to her Instagram.

Talking of her expertise she stated: “It’s been a brief and candy experience, a bit of bit bitter at instances however thanks all for watching!”

Tre

He was left single after Johnny got here in and stole Cely off of him. They do say, ‘what goes round comes round’ as a result of he did take Cely from Jeremiah! Anyway he determined to crack on with Justine, nonetheless, when new lady Lauren walked in, he appeared to have discovered his match and the duo coupled up.

Sadly, they have been each dumped from the villa on day 15.

The private coach just lately shared a video on his Instagram, thanking viewers for his or her assist. However to this point no signal of whether or not he’ll be persevering with issues with Loz…

Connor

The Auditor, 23, is at present coupled up with Mackenzie, 24. However with a number of meltdowns beneath their belt, it’s not trying promising for the duo.

James

Poor James was despatched packing on day 9, after freaking out over new boy Calvin taking Moira on a date.

Throughout his exit interview, he stated: “It’s a tragic time leaving the villa. I met lots of people – life lengthy buddies. I’m excited to see what’s subsequent!”

And it appears like he’s learnt his lesson, as he added: “I must possibly pay attention extra and attempt to not be too defensive in terms of relationship.”

Jeremiah

He determined to recouple with new lady Rachel, after discovering no reference to Justine who he ended up with by default. However Karma is a dish finest served chilly, as Rachel determined to dump him from the villa on day 9.

Regardless of his departure it appears like Jeremiah may very well be planning a return to the villa.

In his exit interview, he stated: “The time is up, but it surely’s not the finish” and he has been reposting fan feedback asking for him to return again.

Carrington

After a poor begin with Kaitlynn, Carrington appears to have discovered his ft with new lady Kierstan. However solely time will inform in the event that they’ll have the ability to survive Casa Amor and make it to the finish.

Johnny

He had the choose of the bunch when he got here in on day one, and Johnny determined to couple up with Cely. The couple is still going sturdy and followers assume there may very well be a future for them already! Solely time will inform!

Zac Mirabelli and Elizabeth Weber — Break up

They coupled up from the very first episode of the season one and went on to win the first collection final yr. However sadly, issues didn’t keep the similar as soon as they left the villa. Regardless of considering marriage, Zac and Elizabeth have since damaged up.

The couple introduced the information on Instagram.

“The breakup was mutual and we’ve left on amicable phrases,” Zac wrote. “We merely wished various things and it wasn’t honest to both of us to proceed on a path that not served both of us or our differing pursuits.”

Ray Gantt and Caro Viee — Unsure

They left as a pair, and it appeared as if issues have been going sturdy between them. Regardless of having a protracted distance relationship (he’s in NYC, she’s in LA), they determined to make issues work.

Nevertheless, the pair haven’t been pictured together shortly and they’ve deleted all traces from their Instagram, which isn’t a superb signal…

Weston Richey and Emily Salch — probably cut up

The couple haven’t made any official statements, but it surely appears like they might longer be. Weston has shared just a few movies of the two of them together on his YouTube web page , but it surely’s been some time since the final one. Plus, they’ve stopped following one another on Instagram.

Dylan Curry and Alexandra Stewart — Break up

They have been one in all the cutest couples on the present, but it surely should be one thing in the Love Island water, as a result of identical to their fellow forged mates, issues didn’t work out for them.

Shortly after Thanksgiving 2019, they took to their respective Instagram Tales to share the information.

“Hey y’all. Little bizarre…However you guys adopted alongside our journey and I’ve been getting loads of questions,” Dylan wrote. “Alex and I are not together. […] Typically it simply doesn’t work out.” Alex shared the same assertion, writing: “Our story was a fairytale romance for me, however generally issues simply don’t work out.”

