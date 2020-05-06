Where to buy PS4 and PS4 Pro now – the retailers that still have stock

For those who’re trying to buy a PS4 and need the greatest deal, we’ve made issues a bit simpler for you and hunted down which retailers still have the console in stock.

There are a couple of locations that still have the PS4 and PS4 Pro. As the nation turns to the Sony video games console as Nintendo Change goes out of stock it’s still essential you get a great supply so we’ve rounded up what manufacturers have what PS4 offers for you.

Bundles and offers are being restocked so if you would like isn’t accessible now you possibly can at all times test again. We’d solely add a warning when it comes to supply dates – test when your console is due to arrive at the checkout.

The PS4 and PS4 Pro have offers accessible and are in stock with loads of good costs, right here’s the place to look to discover PS4 and Ps4 Pro in stock.

Where can I buy PS4?

Argos



Greatest Argos deal: Additionally in restricted stock is the Sony PS4 500GB Console with FIFA 20 for £249.99 on Argos. This can be a nice deal, and still in stock. You’re getting a console plus a sport for the value of a console alone, which is fairly good when it comes to financial savings, particularly if you happen to’re a FIFA fan.

Argos has the Sony PS4 500GB console for £249.99 or you will get the bigger PS4 1TB console for £349.99.

The FIFA 20 bundle which incorporates the sport and PS4 500GB console is on Argos for £249.99.

Very

You will get the PS4 1TB FIFA 20 Bundle at Very for £309.99. There are a couple of non-obligatory extras like the 365 day PSN subscription card or the DualShock controller.

GAME

Greatest GAME deal: Get the Glacier White PS4 Pro 1TB Future 2 sport and enlargement move bundle (unique to GAME) for £349.99. It’s still in stock crucially!

Over at GAME there’s the PS4 on stock with their Now TV card deal.

The PS4 1TB console comes with The Division 2 and Now TV Cross for £309.00.

Amazon

These bundles are flying shortly out of stock, however we’ll replace you after they’re again in (though you will get the PS4 PlayStation VR Mega Bundle Pack for £299)

Where can I buy PS4 Pro?

Argos

Argos has restricted stock, nevertheless it does have the Sony PS4 Pro 1TB console for £349.99.

Very

Very has the PS4 Pro FIFA bundle with non-obligatory extras from £349.99 saving you £44. You may add the PSN Subscription card, a dualshock controller or each.

The PS4 Pro 1TB with Name of Responsibility Fashionable Warfare 2019 is £399.99 at Very – and comes with non-obligatory extras.

Ao.com

Ao.com additionally has the PS4 Pro 1TB with The Final Of Us and GTA V in black in stock for £349.

Where can I buy PS4 VR?

You will get the PS4 PlayStation VR Mega Bundle Pack for £299.99 on Amazon now.