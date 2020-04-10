Where to buy PS4 and PS4 Pro now – the retailers that still have stock

In the event you’re trying to buy a PS4 and need the greatest deal, we’ve made issues a bit simpler for you and hunted down which retailers still have the console in stock.

There are a number of locations that still have the PS4 and PS4 Pro. As the nation turns to the Sony video games console as Nintendo Change goes out of stock it’s still necessary you get a great provide so we’ve rounded up what manufacturers have what PS4 offers for you.

Bundles and offers are being restocked so in order for you isn’t accessible now you’ll be able to all the time examine again. We’d solely add a warning when it comes to supply dates – examine when your console is due to arrive at the checkout.

The PS4 and PS4 Pro have offers accessible and are in stock with loads of good costs, right here’s the place to look to discover PS4 and Ps4 Pro in stock.

Where can I buy PS4?

Argos

Finest Argos deal: Additionally in restricted stock is the Sony PS4 500GB Console with the Fortnite Neo Versa for £249.99 on Argos. This can be a nice deal, and still in stock. You’re getting a console and two controllers plus a recreation for the value of a console and controller, which is fairly good when it comes to financial savings. There’s a free Neo Versa pores and skin for the recreation too.

Argos has the Sony PS4 500GB console for £249.99 or you will get the bigger PS4 1TB console for £299.99.

The FIFA 20 bundle which incorporates the recreation and PS4 500GB console is on Argos for £249.99.

Very

You may get the PS4 1TB FIFA 20 Bundle at Very for £309.99. There are a number of elective extras like the 365 day PSN subscription card or the DualShock controller.

GAME

Finest GAME deal: Get the Glacier White PS4 Pro 1TB Future 2 recreation and enlargement go bundle (unique to GAME) for £349.99. It’s still in stock crucially!

Over at GAME there’s the PS4 on stock with their Now TV card deal.

The PS4 500GB FIFA 20 bundle comes with The Division 2 and Now TV Go for £259.99 it’s also possible to get the identical bundle however with the PS4 1TB console for £309.00.

In the event you simply need FIFA 20 there’s the 500GB PS4 bundle for £249.99 or the 1TB £299 bundle.

Amazon

The Sony PS4 500 GB and three hits bundle returned to Amazon for £249.99, however shortly flew out of individuals’s baskets.

Where can I buy PS4 Pro?

Argos

Argos has restricted stock, nevertheless it does have the Sony PS4 Pro 1TB console for £349.99.

Very

Very has the PS4 Pro FIFA bundle with elective extras from £359.99 saving you £44. You’ll be able to add the PSN Subscription card, a dualshock controller or each.

The PS4 Pro 1TB with Name of Responsibility Fashionable Warfare 2019 is £359.99 at Very – and comes with elective extras.

Ao.com

Ao.com additionally has the PS4 Pro 1TB with FIFA 20 in black in stock for £349.

Where can I buy PS4 VR?

You may get the PS4 PlayStation VR Mega Bundle Pack for £299.99 on Amazon now.