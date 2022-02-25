where to buy the new pizza from your Twitch MasterChef and what price it has

On February 1st, ‘Disaster Chefs’ started, the last great format devised by Ibai Llanos on his Twitch channel, and we already have for sale the first product born from that MasterChef of streamers. Telepizza, one of the brands that sponsors the format, has just announced that it is launching, for a limited time, the pizza named Telepizza Disaster Chefcreated by BarbeQ and his own Ibai.

The recipe is an adaptation of the pizza that the two stars of the world of sports they devised in the first edition of the culinary program, in which they had the help of the experto pizzero Pino Prestanizzi and from Telepizza itself, which provided its professional ovens for quick cooking. The company assures that, given the success of the work and its impact on social networks, they have been encouraged to launch a official limited edition available from today until next March 20.

The aforementioned creation devised by the media couple consists of a base of the brand’s characteristic dough with its mysterious “cast for pizza”, on which is added bacon, beef, five cheese (edam, mozzarella, cheddar, emmental y provolone), carbonara sauce and, as a nod to BarbeQ himself, a generous portion of barbecue sauce. In short, a light and subtle pizza in flavors.

The Telepizza Disaster Chef can be purchased from today at the physical stores of the chain or through home delivery, via the web, app or Just Eat, we repeat, only until March 20 – at least for now – at a price of €21.95 for the medium size.





Telepizza Disaster Chef Medium

