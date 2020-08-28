Where to find Baby Groot in Fortnite season 4 – where he spawns

Baby Groot is kind of uncommon and never the best to find in Fortnite Season 4 so we’re right here to assist you to out.

Marvel characters have beforehand popped up in the sport, however Fortnite Season 4 marked the primary time the entire season was themed round them.

Chapter 2 of Season 4 didn’t contain a significant map overhaul however there are a couple of map adjustments.

You’re in all probability already embarking in your journey to get the Marvel skins and Awakening Challenges like discovering the Wolverine Claw Marks or the Bifrost places.

One of many different missions includes gamers rescuing Baby Groot.

Find Groot on the map, work together with the little man and also you’re in your means.

How to find Baby Groot in Fortnite Season 4

Holly Hedges is where you need to concentrate on right here. From what we’ve seen up to now it doesn’t appear Baby Groot is spawning for all gamers, so don’t stress in the event you don’t find him simply but.

In case you bounce from the Battle Bus and land utilizing the glider at Holly Hedges.

You need the southwest nook and the Backyard Centre. There’s a caged fence and crops in the yard.

In case you search these crops, below them you must find Baby Groot.

Sapling Groot spawn in Fortnite Season 4

In case you nonetheless haven’t any luck, then don’t fear. Gamers have shared their searches on social and never everybody has discovered him.

Under you may see a profitable journey and rescue.

It’s a ready sport. He’s simply there sitting in the plant pot so as soon as he’s there to be discovered that’s all you have got to do. Be sure to’re in the precise place although, you don’t need a backyard gnome!

Simply bear in mind there’s a problem for 3 eliminations at Holly Hedges for Season 4 Week 1 Challenges so watch out when on the lookout for Baby Groot.

How to get Groot’s Bramble Defend

In case you’re additionally on the lookout for weapons, There’s no Groot in-game, so that you want to find his Bramble Defend Mythic.

Head to the Quinjet. Jets land on the map and spawn Stark Robots in addition to Drones. You want to shoot down the Drone to get the Mythic merchandise.

What does the protect do? You should use it to enter Groot’s ball of branches that defend you from gunfire and heal you.

