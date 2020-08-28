Where to find Thor’s Hammer Mjolnir in Fortnite – prove your worth

Thor is the primary superhero to seem in Fortnite season Four and along with his look come duties for Thor’s Awakening Challenges.

You want to go to a particular location to get Thor’s hammer, referred to as Mjolnir.

To finish the Mjolnir Awakening Problem, the primary of a number of duties to unlock, you want to prove your worth.

First issues first, you want to know the place to look – and preserve your eyes open it’s really fairly small.

When you have the required stage and also you’re prepared to go then observe these steps.

Fortnite Mjolnir location

As usually appears the case this season, head to close to Weeping Woods – between the woods and Salty Springs.

Particularly simply north of Weeping Woods, southwest of Salty Springs. There’s a giant crater in the bottom.

You want to be Degree eight at the least in Battle Cross for the hammer to seem.

When it’s out there the Awakening Problem says “Prove your worth by choosing up Mjolnir as Thor”.

Be sure your Thor, head to the situation and Decide Up immediate ought to seem. You’ve got to have your Thor outfit otherwise you’ll simply see a pickaxe. In spite of everything just one is worthy. (Ignoring the entire Captain America arc)

