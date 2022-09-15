Where to go if you don’t want to pay for Google Photos? There is an alternative that can make you fall in love

Be careful, not even Amazon Photos solve the eternal problem of hosting gigabytes and gigabytes of videos.

The article by our colleagues at Genbeta is fascinating in which they study Amazon Photos as a gold alternative for when Google Photos begins to ask for a toll to be able to continue hosting our photos and videos. We do not know if it has happened to you, but since Google put a stop to the unlimited upload of multimedia files, there is not a day that we do not get the vertigo that we run out of space of our account. There it is, ominously, the recurring notification that the storage apocalypse is coming.

Yeah you can always go deleting photos and videos, but it is inevitable that there will come a time when we no longer want to get rid of anything else. So, either we begin to do without having the content in the cloud at hand, or we have to look for alternatives. Amazon Photos is, as indicated in Genbeta, a “free” alternative, because it is included in the package of services provided by the premium subscription. If you pay for purchases or Prime Video, you already have it. Now what advantages it provides regarding the Google option?

Advantages of Amazon Photos

Bezos’s service it’s cross platform too : all our multimedia content is within reach on any device.



: all our multimedia content is within reach on any device. The upload of files it is automatic : for what we have on the mobile, without having to synchronize everything by hand.



: for what we have on the mobile, without having to synchronize everything by hand. the space of storage is unlimited : For photos, but it’s only 5GB for video uploads. If you want more space, 100 GB, you have to pay 1.99 euros per month; if you want 1 TB, we are already talking about 9.99 euros.



: For photos, but it’s only 5GB for video uploads. If you want more space, 100 GB, you have to pay 1.99 euros per month; if you want 1 TB, we are already talking about 9.99 euros. Photos are saved to resolution cap : and also in any format, such as PNG, HEIC, JPG or DNG. That is, your RAW photos are safe.



: and also in any format, such as PNG, HEIC, JPG or DNG. That is, your RAW photos are safe. It also has AI recognition : both faces and colors or shapes.



: both faces and colors or shapes. Amazon Photos uploads the files slightly faster that Google.

Why neither Amazon Photos nor Google Photos work for video

Ok, it’s not that they don’t work, but that none of them solves the problem of uploading video content without going through the checkout. The Google problem is that the videos that are uploaded are capped at 1080p resolution, so 4K videos tens of megabytes are compressed to a few, with the consequent reduction in quality. Amazon, for its part, with that basic model that only saves us a 5GB video topthe ability to rely on your Photos for these contents is completely burdened.

So which is better, Google Photos or Amazon Photos?

If you’re looking for an affordable service (big quotes here; we’re assuming you already have Prime) to back up photos to have available at the original resolution on any device, without having to worry about manually uploading them, with the possibility of easily searching them with AI, etc., switch to Amazon Photos without hesitation. Now, if what you want is to do the same with videos, you have a problem.

Or you stay in Google Photos and start paying at least the 1.99 euros per month that the Google One subscription with 100 GBor you follow the trick of using YouTube as a platform to upload videos (uncomfortably), or you make the leap to NAS and configure your own cloud from your own house. Well, maybe then you will stop sharing data with Google…

More about: Amazon, Google, Photos, NAS and 3D Games Tech.