Where to pre-order Xbox Series X – who has stock and best deals

Whereas the method of getting a brand new console did go easily for the PlayStation 5, the Xbox has taken a extra relaxed strategy for the launch of the Xbox Series X with these wanting to personal one given ample time to prepare for what is going to probably be a little bit of a rush when orders go reside.

There are two consoles out there the Xbox Series X (£449) and a digital Xbox Series S version (£349) and each are due to launch on the identical day, November 10th.

And whereas it might solely seem to be yesterday once we discovered the official worth, specs and video games for the Xbox Series X, the prospect to pre-order the console has already arrived.

Right here is all you want to find out about how to pre-order the Xbox One X.

Xbox Series X pre-order: When to purchase Xbox Series X?



Pre-orders will likely be out there as of 22nd September at 08:00 within the UK for each the top-dog Xbox Series X and the digital-only Xbox Series S. Be prepared to get of their fast as they’re anticipated to be snapped up quick, however a minimum of you’ve got time to plan- in contrast to what occurred with the PlayStation 5 pre-order launch that was, properly not superb.

Where can I pre-order the Xbox Series X?

Pre-orders might not be reside but however quite a lot of retailers have already offered ‘register for curiosity’ pages for these wanting to be notified as soon as pre-order stock turns into out there.

Smyths and GAME are the locations to go should you would moderately pay for the console, alongside a revamped Gamespass, month-to-month as they would be the solely ones to have Xbox All Entry as an possibility.

Elsewhere, the likes of Very can have them which affords its personal instalment plan for all its merchandise.

Retailers Curry’s PC World and Argos additionally have already got reside ‘register for curiosity’ pages reside, and Amazon, John Lewis and AO.com are all anticipated to have pre-orders out there on the day.

Xbox Series X Equipment

Excellent news for you present Xbox homeowners who have already snapped up lots of the nice additions you may get for the console- they’ll work on the Xbox Series X too! So something that you simply purchase now won’t want changing and whereas there’ll probably be new, snazzier variations when the console launches, such because the controller, you received’t have to purchase them right away so as to take advantage of out of the brand new console.

And above are all of the manufacturers which have been formally licensed by Microsoft to make the equipment and as you possibly can see, there are lots of them!

Listed below are among the objects you should purchase proper now that can work on the Xbox One X.

Xbox One deals

Possibly you’re but to be a part of the Xbox world and are contemplating investing an older console moderately than the model spanking new one. In that case, listed below are some deals for the Xbox One deals that you could be be fascinated by.

And, we’d counsel keeping track of our Xbox Series X Black Friday web page, too.

Caught between Xbox and Ps? Take a look at our comparability on new consoles: PS5 v Xbox Series X.