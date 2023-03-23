Where to Watch BMF Season 2

When the family is involved, a life of crime gets even more complicated. Season 2 of BMF, also known as “Black Mafia Family,” is coming back after a long break. Based on the real-life story of the Black Mafia Family, the crime drama TV series follows the rise from poverty to a wealth of the group’s two brothers and ringleaders, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T.” Flenory. From laundering money to selling drugs, the brothers do everything they can to build their businesses and make a name for themselves on a national and international scale. This is all in the name of chasing the American dream.

WhatToWatch says that the second season of BMF, a popular crime drama on Starz, will start on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET/PT. The series tells the story of how the Black Mafia Family rose to power in Detroit in the middle to late 1980s. Russell Hornsby, Da’Vinchi, and Demetrius Flenory Jr. star in this exciting series, which also features many other talented actors. Critics and viewers have mostly liked the first season, and fans are looking forward to the second season.

The cast of BMF Season 2

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. and Da’Vinchi play Big Meech and Southwest T, the two brothers at the center of BMF. Flenory Jr. is the son of the real Big Meech. BMF is his most important role, but he has also played Travis in the movie Euphoria. Da’Vinchi is an experienced actor who has been on popular shows like All American, Grown-ish, and The Boys.

Mo’Nique, a comedian and actress who has won an Oscar, has been cast for season 2. Mo’Nique isn’t new to Hollywood. She won an Oscar for her role in Precious and has been in movies and TV shows like The Parkers, Bessie, Almost Christmas, and Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins. She was seen in The Reading not too long ago.

Here is a list of all the additional main BMF cast members and those who show up often.

Russell Hornsby as Charles Flenory

Demetrius Flenory Jr. as Demetrius Flenory

Da’Vinchi as Terry Flenory

Michole Briana White as Lucille Flenory

Eric Kofi-Abrefa as Lamar Silas

Ajiona Alexus as Kato

Myles Truitt as B-Mickie

Steve Harris as Detective Bryant

Kash Doll as Monique

Wood Harris as Pat

Snoop Dogg as Pastor Swift

Lil Zane as Sockie

La La Anthony as Markaisha Taylor

Serayah as Lori Walker

Markice Moore as Filmel

Sydney Mitchell as Lawanda

Tyshown Freeman as Hoop

What Is BMF About?

BMF is inspired by the real American story of two brothers who ran the Black Mafia Family in Southwest Detroit. The two brothers, the charismatic ringleader Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and the much more business-savvy Terry “Southwest T.” Flenory, have not only built a well-known drug trafficking business but have also become hip-hop icons. Rooted in “love, family, and capitalism in pursuit of the American dream,” BMF follows the brothers’ partnership as their family loyalty is tested while they pursue their risky goals.

BMF Season 2 Episodes

There will be 10 episodes in all for Season 2 of BMF. Fans of the show will be happy to know that this is usually 2 more chapters than we saw in the first season, which only had eight chapters.

Episode 1 – Family Dinner | January 6, 2023

Episode 2 – Family Business | January 13, 2023

Episode 3 – Devil’s Night | January 20, 2023

Episode 4 – Runnin’ On E | January 27, 2023

Episode 5 – Moment Of Truth | February 3, 2023

Episode 6 – Homecoming | February 17, 2023

Episode 7 – Both Sides Of The Fence | February 24, 2023

Episode 8 – Push It To The Limit | March 3, 2023

Episode 9 – High Treason | March 10, 2023

Episode 10 – New Beginnings | March 17, 2023

Where can I watch BMF Season 2?

BMF is a show made by Starz. People in the US who want to see new episodes as soon as they come out can do so on the Starz channel. Starz is available as an add-on service on live TV streaming sites like Fubo TV and Hulu with Live TV for people who no longer have cable or satellite TV. The separate Starz App also lets you watch new episodes of BMF whenever you want. With a Lionsgate Plus subscription, people in the UK can watch the new season.

What Was Production Like for BMF?

Randy Huggins made BMF, and Curtis Jackson, better known as the famous rapper, actor, and businessman 50 Cent, was in charge of it. People heard that Jackson was making the show in July 2019, but it wasn’t until April 2020 that Starz gave the show the green light. The main filming started in January 2021, and most of it happened in Atlanta and Detroit, which are where the original Black Mafia Family lived. The first season premiered on September 26, 2021, and the second season is set to come out on January 6, 2023.

Trailer for BMF Season 2

From the trailer, it looks like the brothers will make a lot more money, but in their line of work, that implies more trouble is on the way. See for yourself by watching the clip.

BMF Review

The most powerful part of a show like this ought to be the story, which is the most real and has all the elements of a riveting crime saga. But BMF works better because of the actors than because of the screenplay, which has more talking and less action. Demetrius “Meech” Flenory is played by his real-life son, Demetrius “Lil’ Meech” Flenory Jr., who is a great actor and makes his father’s story come to life on screen.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the show’s executive producer, made a good choice when he cast him along with the remainder of the all-black cast, which fits well with the story. Terry is Meech’s younger brother. Da’Vinchi plays “Southwest T” with a lot of heart. Women don’t have a lot of freedom here, but they do have interesting roles. As the boys’ mother, Michole Briana White, Sydney White as Terry’s girlfriend, and Ajiona Alexus as Kato all make an impression.

BMF does a good job of telling the story of the infamous Flenory brothers, for whom the story will be familiar to many people who lived through the turbulent 1980s and the sordid story of mafia dons around the world in the 2000s. In that way, the source material is perfect for making good TV. But there is a huge amount of information that needs to be processed and put into the show, and not every single one of it is binge-worthy.