Where to Watch Extrapolations

This year, the next ambitious show on Apple TV, Extrapolations, will start. This will add to the platform’s already wide range of TV shows. Like Little America, which is also an Apple Original, the drama series will be made up of different stories. But Extrapolations will be much more worried about climate change and how it affects people as time goes on. The show has been in development with Apple TV since 2020, and filming started in October 2021 and went on until early 2022. It received a great deal of attention because it had a large number of stars and a long list of people who were in it.

Scott Z. Burns is most famous for his work on the movie Contagion, which came out in 2011. The medical thriller drama was about an international crisis caused by a virus that spread quickly. Recent and ongoing events would show that the story was still very relevant almost a decade later. Burns shows that he is a good writer by telling stories about real global problems that are the main focus of large-scale projects with talented ensembles. Extrapolations fit right into the same category as the rest of the project and promise to tell some interesting stories about the most important problem in the world, which is climate change.

Extrapolations: The Plot

The forthcoming anthology series will take viewers to a near future where climate change has made people’s lives very hard. The trailer shows a lot of different people who want to leave Earth because it is changing faster than the population can keep up with it. Even though we have better technology that lets us get energy from the sun, cure cancer, and even walk on Mars, it seems like there are more and more problems that can’t be solved every day.

Many people have given up on their lives because they think that global warming will mean the end of civilization, while many are trying to create new technologies that will help them survive. Since all the bad things that have happened in history have been caused by greedy people, it’s clear that any progress people make now will only make the whole thing worse in the future. Is there anything else they can do to save people?

Cast and creators

Meryl Streep

Sienna Miller

Kit Harington

Daveed Diggs

Edward Norton

Diane Lane

Tahar Rahim

Yara Shahidi

Matthew Rhys

Gemma Chan

David Schwimmer

Adarsh Gourav

Keri Russell

Scott Z. Burns wrote and directed the movie. Scott Z. Burns, Gregory Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry, Michael Ellenberg, and Lindsey Springe are the main producers.

Who is Extrapolations’ director Scott Z. Burns?

Scott Z. Burns is an American filmmaker and playwright who was born on July 17, 1962. He started out in advertising and then moved on to directing TV commercials. He was also part of the group that made the famous “Got Milk?” ad campaign.

Burns wrote the scripts for three movies with Matt Damon in them: The Bourne Ultimatum, The Informant!, and Contagion. He also made the movie An Inconvenient Truth, which won an Oscar. The Report, a drama about the CIA’s secret torture program that starred Adam Driver and came out in 2019, was his big break in the movie business.

In 2007, an episode of the comedy-drama show Californication called “Filthy Lucre” was even directed by him. Burns is listed as the show creator, director, writer, and executive producer of the forthcoming Apple TV+ show.

Where can I watch Extrapolations?

You will be able to stream Extrapolations on Apple TV+. Apple TV+ is available on Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, and third-generation Apple TVs, as well as Panasonic, Playstation, Xbox, Vizio, Samsung, LG, and Sony Smart TVs and Roku, FireTV, Android TV, and Google TV streaming devices.

Watch the Trailer for Extrapolations

On February 15, Apple TV put out the official trailer. Bushfires, bad air quality, melting ice caps, and strong cyclones are just some of the environmental problems shown in the trailer, which is filled with thought-provoking lines from the main characters.

From Kit Harington’s Nicholas Bilton, a technological innovator who pretends to “develop technology that would allow us to survive,” to Edward Norton’s Johnathan Chopin, a scientist or expert who tries to tell the White House about climate change, the “bear” that “the whole planet has been wrestling with,” there are a lot of interesting characters. Even though there are other scientific frontiers, like space or medicine, the climate takes center stage as an international issue that connects the different stories.

Release Date Extrapolations

Extrapolations, a really creative anthology series about the future of people, will start on March 17 on Apple TV+.

Is There Going to Be a Second Season of Extrapolations?

As an anthology series, Extrapolations could tell more stories about how climate change is affecting the world in harsh ways. On the Apple TV site, however, the show is called a “limited series,” which seems to mean that it will only have one season. There has been no official word yet about whether or not there will be a second season.