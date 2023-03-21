Where to watch Godfather of Harlem Season 3

Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein’s highly praised thriller stars Forest Whitaker as Bumpy Johnson, a famous gang boss from the 1960s. The series follows Johnson as he tries to rebuild the criminal empire he left behind after an 11-year prison sentence. It shows what Harlem was like in the 1960s when the Civil Rights Movement was going on and the forces of the New York underworld were fighting with each other.

The Godfather of Harlem is one of the most popular shows on Epix. Season 2 of the crime drama was the best season ever for the service, and the season finale was the best finale episode ever. In 2020, the show won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Main Title Design, which was a sign of how well it did. Chris Brancato, Paul Eckstein, Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, Markuann Smith, and Joe Chappelle are the show’s executive producers. Swizz Beatz is the show’s executive music producer.

Godfather of Harlem Season 3 Cast

Forest Whitaker as Bumpy Johnson

Luis Guzmán as Alejandro “El Guapo” Villabuena

Nigél Thatch as Malcolm

Ilfenesh Hadera as Mayme Johnson

Antoinette Crowe as Elise Johnso

Rafi Gavron as Ernie Nunzi

Lucy Fry as Stella Gigante

Erik LaRay Harvey as Del Chance

Elvis Nolasco as Nat Pettigrew

Vincent D’Onofrio as Vincent “The Chin” Gigante

Paul Sorvino as Frank Costello

Chazz Palminteri as Joe Bonanno

Giancarlo Esposito as Adam Clayton Powell Jr

What is “Godfather of Harlem Season 3 about?

On November 8, 2020, a docuseries called By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of the Godfather of Harlem, which was based on the serial, was shown for the first time.

Harlem’s Godfather is based on a true story about a famous crime boss named Bumpy Johnson. When he got out of jail in the early 1960s after 10 years, he found the area he used to run in ruins. Bumpy has to go up against the Genovese crime family to take the streets back from the Italian mafia. During the violent conflict, he joins forces with Muslim pastor Malcolm X. This put Malcolm’s rise to power in the middle of social instability and a mob war that could tear the city apart.

Bumpy Johnson, a mob boss played by John Goodman, goes to jail for ten years. When he gets out, he finds that Harlem has changed. So, he is working hard to take back control of the area, which has now been taken over by the Italian mafia. His actions started an unplanned chain of events that could destroy ’s entire city. People say that the show set the stage for the movie “American Gangster,” which came out in 2007.

Critics praised the attention to detail in the way Bumpy was made. On the contrary hand, many critics have said that the plots are usually too complicated. Even though the show has some problems, there is no question that it is fun to watch. Fans are, as you might expect, eager to know if there will be a third season.

Godfather of Harlem Season 3 Trailer

Bumpy Johnson says at the start of the trailer that he doesn’t want to give up his freedom. Bumpy had been in prison for 10 years before the first season. When he got out, he saw that his empire was in ruins. Part of his strategy to get back in charge is to sell heroin, but his stash was burned and he has a lot of money problems. Joe Colombo (Michael Raymond-James) and the Italians are also problems for Bumpy. Now, he and his family are in the middle of their fight, but Bumpy is not one to give up. Even though this storm is building up across him, the CIA is keeping a close eye on his every move.

Godfather of Harlem Season 3 Ratings and Reviews

Based on 25 reviews, the review website Rotten Tomatoes gave the first season an average rating of 7.50/10, which means that 92% of people liked it. “As sharply dressed as it is smartly written, Godfather of Harlem walks familiar blocks to its own beat and leaves an excellent first impression,” says the site’s critical consensus.

Based on the reviews of 10 critics, Metacritic gave the season a score of 72 out of 100, which means “generally favorable reviews.”

Cheryl Kahla from South Africa said, “The Godfather of Harlem is a great example of what modern TV can do today. Whitaker’s character Bumpy is a drug kingpin, but he is also just a man who is trying to comprehend his surroundings and connect with his family.

Godfather of Harlem Season 3 Episodes

If the showrunner decides to make the next season of Godfather of Harlem, it could have 10 or more episodes, just like the previous seasons did.

Godfather of Harlem Season 3 Release Date

The Godfather of Harlem’s third season premiered on MGM+ on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET.

Where to watch Godfather of Harlem Season 3

Usually, you could watch the crime drama on EPIX, but on January 15, EPIX will change its name to MGM+. This means that the first episode of the third season of Godfather of Harlem will be available on MGM+ on January 15. Seasons 1 and 2 are available on Hulu if you want to watch them. You’ll need a Hulu subscription, though, to watch them. Also, the third season will make its way to Hulu at some point. If you’d rather buy seasons 1 and 2, you can do so through Apple TV, Google Play, or Vudu. It depends on you.