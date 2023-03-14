Where To Watch Magnum P.I. Season 5

Season 5 of Magnum PI is a popular American action-drama TV show. Peter M. Lenkov and Eric Guggenheim created. It stars Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum, a private detective, and former Navy SEAL who works in Hawaii to solve crimes. It is a new start for the same-named TV show that ran from 1980 to 1988 and was made by Donald P. Bellisario and Glen A. Larson. Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill, and Tim Kang are also in the show.

Hawaii Five-0 and MacGyver, both created by Lenkov and reboots of older crime shows, also take place in the same fictional world as Magnum PI. The Lenkov-verse is what people call all three of these shows together. The show was first shown on Monday nights at 9 p.m. But CBS showed the last three seasons on Friday nights at the same time, right after Blue Bloods with Tom Selleck, who played the main character in the first series.

Magnum P.I. Season 5 cast

Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum

Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins

Zachary Knighton as Orville “Rick” Wright

Stephen Hill as Theodore “T.C.” Calvin

Amy Hill as Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta

Tim Kang as Gordon Katsumoto

Betsy Phillips as Suzy Madison

Jay Ali as Dr. Ethan Shah

Lance Lim as Dennis Katsumoto

Chantal Thuy as HPD Detective Lia Kaleo

Martin Martinez as Cade Jensen

Michael Delara as Gabriel Santos/M.E. Tech

Michael Rady as HPD Detective Chris Childs

What is Magnum P.I.?

The action-drama TV show Magnum P.I. was made by Eric Guggenheim and Peter M. Lenkov in the United States. The same-named TV show, which ran from 1980 to 1988, was made by Donald P. Bellisario and Glen A. Larson. The show is starting over.

In Magnum P.I., the main character is Thomas Magnum, a former Navy SEAL who lives in Robin’s Nest, the Hawaiian estate of well-known author Robin Masters. This is similar to the main character of the original series. The guest house on Robin’s Nest is where Magnum P.I. takes place.

Masters lets Magnum stay in his guest house in exchange for writing a fictional book series about a “White knight” that is based on Magnum’s time in the military. Also, Magnum works as a security consultant for Masters, even though Masters doesn’t appear on the show. Magnum, a private investigator, is the main character of the show. He solves crimes around him. He is with an ex-MI6 agent named Juliet Higgins, an ex-Marine named Orville “Rick” Wright, and a pilot named Theodore “T.C.” Calvin.

More about the Series Magnum P.I.

The reviews and ratings for the fifth season of Magnum PI have been good. On IMDB, the movie has a score of 6.1, and on Rotten Tomatoes, it has a score of 85%. This shows that people are enjoying the stories this season, and it also shows that they can’t wait to see what happens in Season 5. People like the show because it is realistic and has an upbeat, funny tone.

Magnum P.I. is a popular American crime/action drama show that is now in its fifth season. People all over the country are loving this season. One of the most popular TV shows right now is recognized for its exciting action scenes, touching drama, and funny parts.

Magnum P.I. season 5 trailer

A trailer for season 5 came out in the middle of January. It shows what will happen in the new season, including a steamy kiss between Magnum and Higgins in the shower.

How many episodes will be there in Magnum P.I. Season 5?

The long-awaited TV show Magnum PI has finally arrived. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the next episode of this series to come out, and now they can finally find out how many chapters there will be. Recent news says that Season 5 of Magnum PI has 20 episodes, and each one is sure to be full of suspense and intense turns.

Magnum P.I. Season 5 Release Date

The premiere date for the first season of Magnum PI was September 24, 2018. It had 18 episodes altogether. It was picked up for a series in May 2018, and the first episode aired on CBS on September 24, 2018. On October 19, 2018, CBS said that they had decided to give the show a full season. The other seasons will come out in the years to come.

Magnum PI has already been picked up for a fifth season, which will start on February 19, 2023, when the trailer for Season 5 will come out. And the team has confirmed that there would be ten episodes of Magnum PI, each of which would last about an hour. The fifth season of Magnum PI came out on February 19, 2023. The wait is over for die-hard fans.

Where can I watch Magnum P.I. season 5?

The famous show Magnum PI is now in its fifth season, which you can watch on CBS and Paramount Plus. Fans of this long-running action show can watch each new episode as it comes out each week. Every episode is full of suspenseful moments and exciting action scenes that hold audiences glued to their screens till the end credits roll.