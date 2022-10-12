Where to watch Mexico’s matches in Qatar 2022

What channels will broadcast Mexico’s matches in the 2022 Qatar World Cup (Infobae)

The seconds advance and there is less and less to go until the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022. The wealthy country in the Middle East is fine-tuning the last details to receive hundreds of thousands of visitors from all over the planet who will witness the 64 parties of the international fair.

However, the vast majority of fans will stay in the comfort of their home and from there they will enjoy the twenty-second FIFA World Cup.

In Mexico World Cup fever runs through the blood of millions of fans waiting for the opening whistle and a new opportunity -and hope- for the National Team to do a good job and sneak in, at least, among the first eight of the competition.

It is no longer a surprise that the Aztec country is among the countries that will send the most fans to the World Cup. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) foresees the assistance of between 40 thousand and 80 thousand Mexicans and Qatar.

But for those millions who will watch the matches of the National Team the hidden at your school or workdoing home office or in virtual classes, in bars or restaurantswith the friends or familyor in the solitude of the room, here the schedule and broadcast channels of the Mexico matches at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Mexico is one of the countries whose fans have more commitment to go or see the FIFA World Cup from each (@miseleccionmx)

The FIFA World Cup is the largest international sports competition on the planet and its broadcast rights They are among the most coveted on the market.

If what is expected by the FIFA president is fulfilled, the World Cup in Qatar will be the one that generates the most income in the history of the international joust, since revenues of at least 6 billion dollarsa figure that would exceed the 2014 Brazil edition, when 5,718 million dollars were raised, according to the organization’s Financial Reports.

In Mexico, only three companies obtained the transmission rights for the Qatar 2022 World Cup: Televisa, TV Azteca and Sky.

However, this trio of companies will offer all kinds of options, both free like payin conventional television and of streaming to watch the games of the Mexican team.

In Mexico, nine out of 10 households have a television and six of them watch open television, according to data from the latest National Survey on Availability and Use of Information Technologies in Households (ENDUTIH).

For them, most of the television market will be able to watch the matches of the Mexican National Team through TV Azteca and Televisa.

The two main television stations in the country will broadcast the matches in Mexico (Twitter/miseleccionmx)

In the case of TV Azteca, Ricardo Salinas Pliego’s company will use the channel Azteca 7 and his team of Aztec Sports to broadcast the games of Mexico in the World Cup in Qatar.

TV Azteca announced that it will have 32 of the 64 games of the Qatar World Cup including 23 group stage matches -among them all of Mexico-, four of eighths, two quarterfinalslas two semifinals and the Grand finale.

For its part, Televisa will show the games of the Aztec team through two channels: the Stars channel and the channel five. The team in charge of the games for Emilio Azcárraga’s company is STUDYwhich combines Televisa Deportes and Univisión.

In the case of Televisa announced that it will have 32 of the 64 matches of the World Cupthat is, half of the meetings, but how many for each phase has not been detailed.

In the case of Pay TV, the boss will be SKYa company that will transmit, as is customary, each of the 64 games of the World Cup in Qatar.

While in streaming only one platform will have the rights to the World Cup: VIX+which belongs to Televisa.

On VIX+, which is the paid version of the free app, only eight exclusive matches will be broadcastof which no further information has been given.

For those Mexican fans who could not go to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and for whom watching the World Cup matches at home is not enough, there is another option: the FIFA Fan Festival.

It is an event organized by FIFA that defines as “the biggest football party on the planet” y “the perfect place to watch the matches live” of the World Cup, although it is not only that, but includes several cultural, sports and entertainment activities.

The FIFA Fan Festival, however, is not held in all countries, this year’s edition includes only six cities in the world and Mexico City is one of them.

In addition to the Mexican capital, the event will take place in Dohathe capital of Qatar and headquarters of the World Cup; LondonIn England; Dubaiin the United Arab Emirates; seoul, in South Korea; as well as in Rio de Janeiro y Sao PauloBrazil.

It is not surprising that Mexico is one of the chosen cities, since it is one of the countries that sends the most fans to the World Cup, for this edition the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) foresees the attendance of between 40 thousand and 80 thousand Mexicans in Qatar .

It is not the first time that this event has been held in the country’s capital, Mexico was one of the international venues for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, since then there have been several changes.

In the previous edition of the FIFA Fan Festival that was held in the country, the venue was the Plaza de la Constitución, better known as the Zócalo of Mexico City, this time it will be different.

It’s a statement, FIFA reported that the event will take place in the Plaza de la Repúblicawhere the Monument to the Revolution is located, which is also located in the center of Mexico City, about two kilometers from the capital’s Zócalo.

The FIFA Fan Festival will start on November 20 and end on December 18, that is, it will start and end at the same time as the Qatar 2022 World Cup, not a day more or less.

The schedule of the event throughout said 28 days will be from 9:00 a.m. and until 6:00 p.m.

Republic Square will host the Fan Fest during Qatar 2022 (Photo: FIFA)

In order to access the FIFA Fan Festival, the “FIFA +” registration platform will be launched where free tickets to the event will be obtained.

The experience offered by the FIFA Fan Festival covers five main areas.

The first is “Live”, defined by FIFA as the beating heart of the event, it is the area where you will enjoy live world cup matches and national and international fans will coexist watching the games on giant screens and with 4D audio that will bring the sounds of the matches in Qatar.

So far, FIFA has not given details of which matches will be broadcast during the festival, although it is clear that they will be, at least, all direct elimination matches, that is, Round of 16, Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and the Grand Final.

The second area is “Performance”, where extra-sports activities will be concentrated with a diverse program of music, performing arts and entertainment.

The next area is “Playground”, a playground where you can practice soccer in various ways, where FIFA legends will participate.

“Campus”, the penultimate area to be focused on spread education and “infotainment” around football, culture and heritage.

Y “Food & Soul”, a food area based on experience for visitors to recharge, rest and relax.

Not to mention that both the sponsors of the event, as well as the official FIFA store, will offer exclusive activities, offers and products.

The The Mexican National Team will debut at the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday, November 22, at 10:00 a.m. (Central Mexico time) at the 974 Stadium in Doha against Polandcommanded by the Barcelona striker, Robert Lewandowsky.

Mexico’s second game will be against Argentina of Lionel Messi, four days later, on Saturday, November 26, at 1:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time), at the Lusail Stadium.

The last game of the Aztec team in the group stage will be against Saudi Arabia, the Wednesday, November 30, at 1:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time), also at the Lusail Stadium.

The calendar of Mexico in the Qatar 2022 World Cup is already defined (Infobae)

If they go to the round of 16, the Mexican National Team would play on December 3 or 4depending on whether they go first or second in Group C and will face one of the two teams that advance from Group D, which is made up of France -the defending champion-, Denmark, Tunisia and Australia.

The matches are defined, as well as the schedules and now the transmission channels, all you have to do is choose the place and the platform where you will enjoy the highest football competition worldwide.

