where to watch the blockbuster of the year to fly again with Tom Cruise

Three months after its theatrical debut, the incredible ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, anda can be rented or purchased to be seen in the living room from August 23 on VOD platforms such as Apple TV, Microsoft or Google Play. It is already Tom Cruise’s most successful film and one of the most sweeping films of the year in terms of theatrical releases, breaking records every weekend.

Back to the danger zone

Although you can still go see the movie at the cinema, it has already exceeded the minimum window of days to be released in the rental or purchase systems, so it is possible to acquire it both in the Apple and Google systems and in some countries even through Amazon. There is no set date for its arrival on Paramount + and other streaming platforms at no additional charge. At the moment the prices range from 9.90 to 13.99 euros.

After 13 consecutive weeks at the box office‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has become the sixth most successful film at the domestic box office in the United States, stealing that position from ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, which, since its premiere in the spring of 2018, generated earnings of 678 million of dollars; The film starring Tom Cruise already exceeds 685 million dollars. It has resisted in third and fourth position, leaving behind very successful premieres such as ‘Nop’ and the new adventure of the Minions.





At the moment ‘Top Gun Maverick’ does not have a release date in the catalogs of open platforms, although it is expected that it will reach the Paramount + platform at some point. Cruise was adamant in betting on a longer time than we have become accustomed to. as the platform will not operate in our country until December 2022 at the earliestcould be one of the highlights of the launch of the platform in Spain, but it remains to be seen if it plans to sell the rights to another application.