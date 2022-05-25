Where to watch the Xbox and Bethesda conference: date, time and details of the long-awaited Xbox event

Microsoft is already preparing for its annual conference, with announcements and information about the future of its video game division.

The sun is beginning to sting, the high temperatures are beginning to be felt on our platforms and some of us already wear shorts on a daily basis. In short, summer is coming, and this brings us the classic string of conferences dedicated to video games. Because, although E3 is absent during this 2022, the rest of the companies are preparing to set sail on a ship where the party, the revelry and, of course, the video game.

The Xbox and Bethesda conference will take place on June 12 at 7:00 p.m.Xbox is already preparing to start its annual event with Bethesda, so in a few days we will have the opportunity to see the future of these two video game giants. If you are interested in knowing the plans of both companies, write down: the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will be held next June 12 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). You will be able to follow all the announcements of the event from 3DJuegos.

What will we see during the conference? Although Xbox has not detailed the content of its presentation (obviously), it is already raising our expectations with announcements that will revolve around its video game catalog, which includes upcoming releases for PC and Xbox Game Pass. On the other hand, users point out that the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will last for an hour and a half.

Knowing all this, there is only one question left to answer: are you ready for the presentation of Xbox and Bethesda? We really want to know news about Starfield, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Redfall, Avowed, Perfect Dark and more titles that will surprise us during the evening. However, it should be noted that the eve of summer also hosts other events such as the PC Gaming Show, the Future Games Show and the Summer Game Fest.

Más sobre: Xbox, Bethesda, Microsoft, Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, Conferencias, Xbox Series y Xbox Game Pass.