Where To Watch Wrong Side of the Tracks Season 2

The second season of the Spanish-language hit shows Wrong Side of the Tracks (Entrevas) has already aired in Spain. Starting in March, it will be available on Netflix everywhere else. The show has also been picked up for another two seasons. Wrong Side of the Tracks is made by Alea Media and is a Netflix Original everywhere except Spain, where it is telecasted on Telecinco. The first season has eight episodes, and it came out on Netflix on May 20, 2022.

In case you don’t know, Wrong Side of the Tracks is about a man named Tirso Abantos. He used to be in the military, but now he runs a hardware store and seems content to live a quiet life. All of that changes when his granddaughter is sexually abused in a violent way, which makes him want to get even. The series got more than 11,000 points in the Netflix top 10s, making it the 11th most famous Spanish show in 2022. Between May 15 and June 19, 2022, 148.06 million hours were spent watching it in the top 10s.

Wrong Side of the Tracks Season 2 Plot Summary

The first season of the show “Wrong Side of the Tracks” was exciting, funny, and interesting. With each episode, the audience got deeper into the show. The show didn’t drag out the story or speed it up. It was just the right speed, which made people want to watch every new episode. The main character of the story is a teenage girl who gets caught up with drug traffickers and a war veteran. Her grandfather decides to save her.

The story starts with Tirso, who was in the war and now runs a hardware store in Entrevias. He finds out that drug dealers run his neighborhood and that his granddaughter, Irene, has already been taken in by them. Irene is a family named Abantos’s adopted granddaughter. Even though her family is wealthy, she never felt like she fit in with them. She was always alone. Soon, she met Nelson, and they fell in love. Nelson, who is dating Irene, receives drugs from Sandro, the drug kingpin, so he can make money and run away with Irene.

But when the police catch up with him, he gives it to Irene. Irene packs and calls Tirso to come to get it and keep it at his place. Tirso starts to think she is up to no good, so he checks her bag and finds drugs in it. The next morning, he fights with her and pours the drugs down the sink. When Nelson comes back for the drugs, things get messed up. Irene decides to take care of the problem on her own, so she goes to see Sandro. There, Sandro’s men gave her drugs and groped her. She decides not to tell her family and Nelson about this. When Tirso hears this, he makes the decision to get even with them.

Tirso puts Sanchis, a spy, in the drug gang so that he can find out private information. Something goes horribly wrong between the drug kingpin Sandro and Ezequiel, so Ezequiel joins forces with Tirso to kill Sandro. Irene, on the other hand, sees a psychologist to help her get over her traumas. Tirso thinks that Sandro has hidden his drugs at the nightclub La Rosa, so he asks Gladys to let him in. Sandro’s drug club is burned down with the help of Nelson, Pepe, and Sanchis. So, the bad drug King Sandro was put to an end.

Wrong Side of the Tracks Season 2 Cast

As of right now, we don’t know all the details about the official cast list for the next season. Also, we think it’s probably safe to guess that most of the show’s main characters and regulars will be back for another season. Keeping that in mind, check out the possible season cast below:

José Coronado as Tirso Abantos

Nona Sobo as Irene

Luis Zahera as Ezequiel

Felipe Londoño as Nelson

Laura Ramos [es] as Gladys

Manuel Tallafé [es] as Pepe

Manolo Caro as Sanchís

Itziar Atienza [es] as Amanda

Franky Martín as Sandro

María de Nati as Nata

Jordi Sánchez as Salgado

Miguel A. Jiménez as Santi

María Molins as Jimena

Raúl Sanz as Diego

Adil Koukouh as Loko

Carmen Esteban as Alicia

Mariona Terés as Fanny

Where can I watch Wrong Side of the Tracks Season 2?

Season 1 has the first eight episodes, which you can stream on Netflix. On March 1, 2023, all of the worlds will be able to watch the next 8 episodes (season 2) on Netflix.

Wrong Side of the Tracks Renewed For Seasons 3 & 4

The third season of the show was ordered in November 2022, which was a few months after the 2nd season ended on terrestrial TV. The third season of the show is said to start filming in February 2023. Telecinco says that the new plot lines of the show will be started with the return of Tirso’s ex-wife and Ezequiel’s forgetfulness.

In the third season, Natalia Dicenta, Michelle Calvó, scar Higares, and lex Medina are added to the cast. The news that the show was renewed for a season 4 and that José Coronado would be back as Tirso Abantos was first reported by verTele! Even though the show has been picked up for another season, that doesn’t mean it will go to Netflix. But based on how well it has done, we think Netflix will continue to buy new seasons.

Wrong Side of the Tracks Season 2 Release Date

It looks like season 2 of Wrong Side of the Tracks will be available worldwide on Netflix on March 1, 2023.