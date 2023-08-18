Where Was Amber Heard Currently After Johnny Depp’s Defamation Trial?

In May 2016, when Heard was 30 and Depp was 52, she asked for a divorce. She also got a protection order against him, saying he was physically and mentally violent during their relationship and that he used drugs.

Depp strongly denied the claims, and in August 2016, he accepted to a divorce deal that gave Heard $7 million, which she gave to charity, along with $500,000 to help pay for her legal fees. In January 2017, they were finally divorced.

In 2022, a defamation hearing between actress Amber Heard as well as her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, was watched by a lot of people. It showed a lot about their private lives.

In Order To Make The “Depp vs. Heard” Documentaries, The Trial Is Being Looked At Through Both Testimonies And Tapes From The Courtroom:

Now, an upcoming Netflix docuseries called “Depp v. Heard” looks at the trial by putting statements and hearing tapes next to each other. The paper also talks about how much attention the trial got from the public and how Heard was criticized online.

The director of Netflix’s “Depp v. Heard” knew that going back to the trial between Johnny Depp as well as Amber Heard would bring a lot of online talk about her latest project.

After all, the 6 week defamation lawsuit between one of the most well-known individuals in the world and his rising star ex-wife was shown live on TV, and people all over the world watched emotional evidence from both actors, including when they charged each other of domestic violence.

In The End, The Judges Decided That Depp Should Win:

In final moments, the judges sided with Depp, and Heard was told to compensate him $10 million within damages. This ended their long court fight, which had been going on for years.

In 2019, Depp sued Heard for slander after an opinion piece she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she called herself “a public figure representing domestic abuse” yet didn’t name Depp.

The following six-week trial, which started in June 2022, was a shocking public event that revealed private details regarding the former couple’s marriage, divorce, funds, and other relationships. It also threatened to end their careers.

What Did Happen At The Trial?

In June 2022, a jury decided that Heard had lied about Depp and that she had said those things with “actual malice,” according to Courthouse News. She was told to pay $10,3 million in damages to Depp.

But the jury also decided that Depp had hurt Heard’s reputation when one of his former lawyers told a newspaper that Heard had damaged the couple’s apartment but blamed Depp for it. So Depp was additionally directed to pay $2 million to Heard.

Johnny Depp Was Back Alongside “Jeanne Du Barry” Now That The Trial Is Over:

Heard stuck by her claims that Johnny Depp had hurt her physically and sexually, which he had rejected. She said within an Instagram post that the ruling was a “very hard decision” and that the trial “ruined my life before I knew it.”

Since the trial finished, Depp has featured in Jeanne du Barry, which made its debut at the Cannes Film Festival, and gone on tour with his band, the Hollywood Vampires.

Heard, who is now 37, has mostly stayed out of the public eye. She and her daughter moved away from their home in California in search of peace after the highly reported trial.

Where Does She Live Right Now?

After residing in the desert town of Yucca Valley, California, Heard traded her house for $1.1 million and went to Europe with her daughter, Oonagh Paige. A person with knowledge of the situation stated that Heard left the U.S. due to she thought there was “too much chaos” there.

When asked about her new life in Spain by Spanish reporters, Heard reportedly said within Spanish, “I love Spain so much.” She said, “Yes, I hope so,” when asked if she planned to stay in Madrid. Yes, I love where I live.”

Heard Moved To A Rental Upon The Island Of Mallorca To Get Some Peace And Quiet:

In order to get some peace, Heard first rented a house on the Spanish island of Mallorca. There, she used the name Martha Jane Cannary, which was the real name of the famous shooter Calamity Jane, before settling down in Madrid.

People who know her well say that Heard is trying to get over the stress of the case. “Before, and throughout the trial, Amber was in a lot of pain. “But she’s better now,” a person close to the movie said.

She additionally seems excited to go back to acting, as she wrote that she was “so touched” through how well her last movie was received.

After The Defamation Trial, How Much Did Amber Heard Pay Johnny Depp?

On June 1, 2022, after the slander trial was over, a jury within Fairfax, Virginia, gave Depp $15 million within damages. As the original number was more than Virginia’s limit for excessive damages, Judge Penney Azcarate cut it down to $10.35 million.

Within December 2022, Heard said she was giving up on her appeal and making a deal with Depp.

Depp’s lawyers told PEOPLE that Heard settled alongside Depp for one million dollars, even though the first verdict in the slander trial stipulated to over ten million dollars within damages. Depp said that he would give the money to five good causes. The payment to Heard was made in June 2023.

Does Amber Heard Appear In Aquaman As Well As The List Kingdom?

Aquaman as well as the Lost Kingdom has been in the works for a long time, and its release date has been pushed back more than once. However, the movie will finally hit theaters within December.

In addition to Jason Momoa playing the hero’s name, the movie also brings back a number of other stars who have appeared in previous movies. One of them is Amber Heard, who plays Mera, Arthur Curry’s love interest, in the first Aquaman movie.

The Movie’s Makers Wrote A New Script And Cut Out That Scenes:

Heard’s agent, Jessica Kovacevic, claimed that she was told the part was cut because Momoa and Heard didn’t get along, but she thought it was because of the bad press the case got.

“I was forced to battle, so I worked very hard to stay within the movie. “They didn’t want me in the movie,” Heard said in court. “Someone gave me a story.

Then they gave me fresh copies of the script that cut out action scenes that showed my character as well as another character fighting with each other. Without giving anything away, they basically stripped a lot out of my part. They just took out a lot.”