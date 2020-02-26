Where was BBC One’s Noughts and Crosses filmed?

Malorie Blackman’s younger grownup novel Noughts and Crosses is the premise of a high-profile new collection from the BBC.

The story is about in an alternate society the place white folks (noughts) are deprived, dealing with oppression from a ruling class populated by black folks (crosses).

In opposition to this backdrop, a forbidden romance blossoms between nought boy Callum and cross woman Sephy, childhood buddies who’re reunited after a few years aside.

For the collection, areas in South Africa had been used to construct a wildly completely different model of London, depicting what town would seem like centuries after its preliminary colonisation.

These are the important thing areas the place Noughts and Crosses filmed its first episode…

Where is the Hadley household mansion?

The primary episode sees a lavish celebration hosted at Sephy’s stunning household dwelling, the place she is reunited with Callum who’s working there for the night.

The luxurious mansion is situated in Constantia, an prosperous suburb of Cape City which is considerably faraway from town centre by a distance of about 15km.

In 1961, the neighbourhood was zoned as a White Group Space by the apartheid authorities and residents classed as colored or African had been forcibly eliminated not lengthy after. The Group Areas Act was repealed in June 1991.

In trendy occasions, Constantia has grow to be a vacationer vacation spot, notably for its massive winemaking trade which incorporates a number of farms and tremendous eating choices.

Where is the Aprica army academy?

A significant plot thread within the Noughts and Crosses tv collection is Callum’s need to affix the Aprican army.

Beforehand, the establishment has solely been open to cross candidates, however for the primary time ever it has chosen to just accept a choose few noughts of outstanding potential.

Callum heads to the academy coaching grounds to check out for a coveted spot, dealing with troublesome bodily challenges in addition to prejudice due to his race.

These scenes had been filmed on the Citadel of Good Hope in Cape City, the oldest constructing in South Africa with historical past relationship all the best way again to the 1660s.

The citadel was initially constructed by Dutch settlers, who used the situation to replenish ships crusing from the Netherlands to colonies in what we now name Indonesia.

Lately, it has been made a heritage web site and in depth restorations have been accomplished to guard its historic worth.

Where is the nought hospital situated?

Noughts and Crosses opens with Dan, a good friend of Callum and his brother Jude, being brutally assaulted by a police officer.

Following the assault, a peaceable protest is organized outdoors the hospital the place he’s being handled, however this additionally devolves right into a skirmish when police try to disperse the campaigners.

Each of those scenes had been shot in Cape City, with the preliminary assault happening within the docks space and the hospital protest filmed proper within the metropolis centre.

Noughts and Crosses airs on BBC One at 9pm from Thursday fifth March