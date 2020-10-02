Where was Emily in Paris filmed? A complete location guide

Netflix’s newest sequence Emily in Paris is your subsequent rom-com obsession, starring Lily Collins as American advertising govt Emily, who’s given her dream job working for a luxurious fragrance firm in Paris.

Filmed on-location in Paris and Loire Valley, the sequence showcases gorgeous streets and aesthetic squares discovered in the French capital, that includes each iconic landmarks (the Eiffel Tower) and lesser-known gems.

In case you’ve already fallen in love with town after watching just some episodes, right here’s a guide to among the areas featured in Emily in Paris.

Palais Garnier



Netflix



The Palais Garnier is the Nineteenth century opera home, which Emily visits to look at Swan Lake in episode six.

Constructed for the Paris Opera in 1861, the theatre is certainly one of Paris’ heritage websites, and is simply positioned exterior of Gaillon.

Le Grand Véfour



Netflix



Michelin star institution Le Grand Véfour options in Emily in Paris because the restaurant that Emily tries to get her colleagues and a possible new consumer into, solely to find that she’s mistakenly booked a desk for the unsuitable month.

Opened in the Palais-Royal arcades in 1784, this iconic restaurant is at present run by French chef Man Martin and owned by the Tattinger Group.

Pont Alexandre III



Netflix



Pont Alexandre III is likely one of the many well-known bridges positioned in Paris, on which Savoir’s newest fragrance advert is filmed in the present. Within the sequence, we see Emily behind-the-scenes of the business, together with her colleagues sat in collapsable chairs on the bridge, earlier than getting a greater view of the entire bridge when the advert is proven to all workers at Savoir.

The bridge, constructed between 1896 and 1900, results in the Champs-Élysées quarter and is watched over by 4 gilt-bronze statues of Greek god Fames. It’s featured in many different movies, together with Woody Allen’s Midnight in Paris, romantic drama Me Earlier than You and Bond movie A View to a Kill.

Musée des Arts Forains



Netflix



Filming on Emily in Paris additionally passed off on the Musée des Arts Forains – a non-public funfair museum discovered inside Pavillons de Bercy, in the twelfth arrondissement of Paris. In episode seven, Emily attends a celebration held in the museum.

Created by Jean Paul Favand in 1996, the museum options numerous objects from the Nineteenth-Twentieth century together with amusement rides, restored points of interest, merry-go-rounds, carousels and swings.

Rue de Valois



Netflix



Rue de Valois options in the present as it’s the lovely avenue on which Emily is seen strolling alongside Sylvie into work.

Positioned in the Palais-Royal quarter, Rue de Valois is at present dwelling to the Ministry of Tradition.

Jardin du Luxembourg



Netflix



The Jardin du Luxembourg, positioned in the sixth arrondissement of Paris, covers 23 hectares of land and is over 400 years previous.

Within the Netflix present, Emily is seen sitting together with her good friend Mindy on a bench in the backyard.

Place de l’Estrapade



Netflix



Place de l’Estrapade is a sq. in the fifth arrondissement of Paris, which in the Netflix present is the place Emily’s condominium, Gabriel’s restaurant and their native bakery are positioned.

The sq. is discovered between streets rue de l’Estrapade and rue Lhomond.

Monnaie de Paris



Netflix



The Monnaie de Paris is likely one of the oldest buildings in Paris, having been based in 864 AD, and is dwelling to the Paris Mint – an establishment accountable for producing euro cash.

In Emily in Paris’ ninth episode, the Monnaie de Paris’ exterior acts because the venue for a vogue present attended by Emily.

Trocadéro



Netflix



The Trocadéro is a positioned in the sixteenth arrondissement of Paris and supplies guests with a surprising view of the Eiffel Tower from throughout the Seine.

Within the Netflix present, Emily attends a celebration held by Savoir in episode two, the place she meets the agency’s consumer Antoine.

L’Atelier des Lumières



Netflix



L’Atelier des Lumières is a artwork gallery positioned in the eleventh arrondissement and created in 1835 by the Plichon brothers.

In Emily in Paris, Emily, Camille and Gabriel go to the museum to attend a Van Gough exhibition.

La Château de Sonnay



Netflix



La Château de Sonnay, positioned in the Loire Valley, was used as Camille’s household dwelling in Champagne, the place Emily stays for a short while and is seen biking by the property’s vineyards.

Emily in Paris is now streaming on Netflix. Searching for one thing else to look at? Take a look at our guide to the greatest sequence on Netflix and greatest motion pictures on Netflix, go to our TV Guide, or discover out about upcoming new TV exhibits 2020.