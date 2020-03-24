Where was ITV thriller Liar filmed?

The very first thing that hits you about Liar is its breathtaking location. The primary episode of the psychological thriller opens with a sweeping shot of a lone kayak within the marshes as Laura Nielson (Joanne Froggatt) slices by the water – and we return to the marshlands time and again during the drama.

This can be a darkish story set in a reasonably little seaside city, and a few troubling occasions happen round its conventional pier and picturesque harbour.

Where was ITV’s Liar filmed?

Laura’s dwelling city doesn’t truly exist – a minimum of, not within the model we see on TV.

Nearly all of the sequence is filmed in Deal on the Kent coast, however govt producer and director James Sturdy additionally used plenty of different places in an effort to deliver the city to life. “He had a particular look in thoughts and a particular imaginative and prescient of a spot he needed it to be,” author Jack Williams defined at a screening in London.

“It has to really feel particular, however not so particular that it doesn’t really feel prefer it might occur on the earth right now. It has to really feel like a really current factor that may occur anyplace and to anybody.” (The “it” being the rape case on the centre of the drama.)

The pier we see on display screen is Deal Pier, a neighborhood landmark on the ocean entrance.

Different places included Walmer and the pebbly seashores of Kingsdown, in addition to the seaside resort of Margate.

What concerning the marshes at first of Liar?

The marshes that you just see within the opening scene the place Laura goes kayaking are literally positioned in Tollesbury, on the Essex coast. Tollesbury Marina is on the mouth of the River Blackwater, the place it meets the North Sea.

Does the restaurant on the pier actually exist?

Sure and no. “It’s only a cafe,” Jack mentioned after filming sequence one. “It’s a reasonably good cafe, however the sandwiches aren’t nice.” A bit investigation reveals that this spot was truly known as Jasin’s Restaurant, and served soups and sandwiches and all-day breakfasts: not a super location for a flowery date.

Nonetheless, Jasin’s Restaurant has since closed. The location is now occupied by Deal Pier Kitchen, which will get significantly better opinions (however continues to be solely open in the course of the daytime).

Learn extra on Liar

Liar airs on Mondays at 9pm on ITV