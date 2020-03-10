Where was ITV thriller Liar filmed?

The very first thing that hits you about Liar is its breathtaking location. The primary episode of the psychological thriller opens with a sweeping shot of a lone kayak within the marshes as Laura Nielson (Joanne Froggatt) slices by means of the water – and we return to the marshlands repeatedly throughout the drama.

It is a darkish story set in a reasonably little seaside city, and a few troubling occasions happen round its conventional pier and picturesque harbour.

Where was ITV’s Liar filmed?

Laura’s residence city doesn’t truly exist – no less than, not within the model we see on TV.

The vast majority of the collection is filmed in Deal on the Kent coast, however government producer and director James Sturdy additionally used numerous different areas so as to carry the city to life. “He had a selected look in thoughts and a selected imaginative and prescient of a spot he wished it to be,” author Jack Williams defined at a screening in London.

“It has to really feel particular, however not so particular that it doesn’t really feel prefer it may occur on this planet in the present day. It has to really feel like a really current factor that may occur wherever and to anybody.” (The “it” being the rape case on the centre of the drama.)

The pier we see on display is Deal Pier, an area landmark on the ocean entrance.

Different areas included Walmer and the pebbly seashores of Kingsdown, in addition to the seaside resort of Margate.

What concerning the marshes in the beginning of Liar?

The marshes that you simply see within the opening scene the place Laura goes kayaking are literally positioned in Tollesbury, on the Essex coast. Tollesbury Marina is on the mouth of the River Blackwater, the place it meets the North Sea.

Does the restaurant on the pier actually exist?

Sure and no. “It’s only a cafe,” Jack mentioned after filming collection one. “It’s a reasonably good cafe, however the sandwiches aren’t nice.” A bit of investigation exhibits that this spot was truly known as Jasin’s Restaurant, and served soups and sandwiches and all-day breakfasts: not a super location for a flowery date.

Nevertheless, Jasin’s Restaurant has since closed. The positioning is now occupied by Deal Pier Kitchen, which will get significantly better opinions (however continues to be solely open through the daytime).

Liar airs on Mondays at 9pm on ITV