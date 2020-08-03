Where was Line of Duty series one filmed? The genesis of the bit BBC drama

The first season of the BBC’s hit police corruption drama Line of Duty, at present being repeated on BBC One, was filmed in and round Birmingham, though the metropolis at the coronary heart of the motion is rarely really spelt out.

Well-known Birmingham landmarks that may be noticed in the first season of Line of Duty included New Avenue, the previous Central Fireplace Station on Lancaster Circus and Heartlands Parkway, whereas the anti-corruption unit, AC-12, at the coronary heart of the drama labored out of the previous Municipal Financial institution on Broad Avenue.

One other tip that the location is the Midlands is the reality a map of Bordesley Inexperienced, Birmingham, may be seen on the wall of the CID. As effectively, in one climactic scene early in the the first season, Broad Avenue may be clearly seen out of the window.

One other clue is the phone numbers begin with 0121, the prefix for Birmingham and surrounds. Many of the supporting forged have robust Brummie accents.

Line of Duty’s creator Jed Mercurio was born in Cannock, Staffordshire, however was based mostly in Birmingham when he labored as a hospital physician, earlier than he switched to screenwriting. Earlier exhibits he’s scripted, comparable to hospital dramas Cardiac Arrest and Our bodies, in addition to BBC comedy The Grimleys, have been additionally set in the Midlands.

Season one of Line of Duty screened on BBC Two in 2012, so Monday’s screening marked its premiere on BBC One, a sign of how the present has developed in recognition over its six seasons.

After Line of Duty season one grew to become a smash hit the manufacturing moved to Northern Eire for seasons two to 5. Manufacturing on season six starring Kelly Macdonald was halted in March, however producers have been working in the direction of resuming filming in August.

Mercurio mentioned: “When series one was first broadcast, Line of Duty was a little bit police drama on BBC Two. I’m delighted the BBC are giving new viewers and current followers an opportunity to observe from the very starting.”

When you’re searching for extra to observe, try our TV information.