Where was The Luminaries filmed in New Zealand?

Watching The Luminaries will in all probability provide the sturdy want to pack your luggage and head for New Zealand – which is troublesome, as a result of most of us in all probability gained’t be flying throughout the globe any time quickly. So in the meantime, we’ve rounded up all the important thing areas in the drama and the way they had been filmed for this six-part BBC drama set in the midst of the 1860s gold rush.

RadioTimes.com spoke to director Claire McCarthy, who can be seen in our particular The Luminaries Q&A alongside Eve Hewson and Himesh Patel. Right here, she lets us in on the key of how the magic was created on-screen.

Where was The Luminaries filmed?

The Luminaries was filmed in New Zealand. However whereas the story itself is ready on the South Island by the coast in Dunedin and Hokitika, the overwhelming majority of the TV drama was truly filmed on New Zealand’s North Island across the metropolis of Auckland – on seashores, on farmland, and even in a muddy car parking zone.

The workforce did examine whether or not they might movie in the real-life areas. Nonetheless, it quickly grew to become clear that an excessive amount of had modified because the 1860s gold rush period.

“We went to Hokitika which is the novel’s set, and we additionally went to Dunedin,” McCarthy stated. “I was form of optimistically hoping that there could be extra period-correct structure that we might utilise, for the taking pictures. However we shortly found that numerous the issues of the period made in the 1800s had been kind of readapted or reappropriated into retailers or housing.

“So the choice was that we’d be constructing just about 85% of the challenge ourselves from scratch. In order that meant 165 units, and creating Dunedin, which is the burgeoning metropolis that Anna’s character arrives in in episode one, after which the Hokitika goldfields.”

How did they movie Dunedin?

You actually wouldn’t guess from wanting, however Dunedin was constructed in the automotive park of a tire manufacturing facility in Auckland.

“We constructed the primary avenue of Dunedin and a community of outlets which had been all useable, and had been fairly unimaginable,” McCarthy stated.

“We actually took numerous inspiration from historic pictures, we collected hundreds of photographs that we hung across the manufacturing workplace and the artwork division. We regularly recreated truly images from the time, and likewise simply the weathered, actual integration of dust and dirt and simply these facets of it.”

She added: “We didn’t have some huge cash and we needed to be very resourceful about how we made every little thing and what we had been doing to assist service the story.” Fortunately, the constructing fashion of the time was very rough-and-ready: “They kind of had a Victorian-esque aesthetic, however additionally they actually shortly put up buildings, and infrequently issues had been constituted of no matter assets could possibly be discovered on the panorama itself.”

The Dunedin portion did additionally contain some filming on location, together with the scene the place Anna Wetherell (Eve Hewson) meets Lydia Wells (Eva Inexperienced) for the primary time; this was shot in a “stunning previous park” in Auckland. And when Lydia meets Alistair Lauderback (Benedict Hardie), that’s in a period-correct historic dwelling in Auckland; the upstairs doubled because the lodge the place Emery Staines (Himesh Patel) first stays in Dunedin.

Is the Home of Many Needs an actual place?

No! However McCarthy and her workforce did discover an “unimaginable high-gothic hybrid Victorian constructing” in Dunedin which they used for inspiration for the Home of Many Needs the place Lydia Wells runs her gents’s parlour / playing home / doable brothel.

“It had one sole feminine tenant, and the constructing, they’d tried to set hearth to it a number of occasions,” she defined “It was apparently a home of unwell reputation and all types of salacious tales had been about this explicit place. On the time it was referred to as the Orient Lodge.” Whereas novelist Eleanor Catton hadn’t used it as inspiration for Lydia’s fictional HQ when she wrote the unique story, this grew to become the jumping-off level when it got here to establishing the set.

Where did they movie the seaside scenes?

A number of occasions all through the story, we see our characters by the ocean: strolling on huge seashores, perching on driftwood, making perilous landings, or selecting over shipwrecks. These scenes had been truly filmed at Piha seaside in Auckland, a 45 minute drive from the town.

“The seashores in Auckland are wild,” McCarthy stated. “And there’s one thing hopefully that communicates in the sequence about how intrepid this place is… the shoreline and the panorama and the ruggedness of it.”

How did they movie the Godspeed?

The Godspeed is a ship which belongs initially to Alistair Lauderback, and it’s central to the story. However the workforce ended up having to take down the Dunedin set in that tire manufacturing facility automotive park – so they might construct the Godspeed there as a substitute.

“The difficult factor for us too is that there was no heritage marine fleet in New Zealand that we might utilise,” McCarthy stated. “Necessity is the mom of invention, you simply form of find yourself rolling with it and also you provide you with options.”

Sadly, the set couldn’t be soundproofed, and it was affected by birds.

“Twice a day the seagulls would come throughout shrieking, normally at occasions in fact when Eva Inexperienced’s in the center of a very vital piece of dialogue,” the director stated. “After which they might come again once more in the afternoon at about 4pm. So it was nice.”

Where was Hokitika filmed? And Crosbie’s cottage?

The second key location for The Luminaries was Jonkers Farm, which describes itself as “540 acres of remoted paradise” 45 minutes exterior of Auckland. Right here, the manufacturing workforce constructed 1860s Hokitika from scratch, from the settlement to Chinatown to the goldfields. Additionally they constructed the cottage the place Crosbie Wells (Ewen Leslie) lives.

“The set in Hokitika was an virtually 360 diploma set,” McCarthy stated. “So we created that entire foremost avenue, and a community of buildings which had been all largely workable… In order that was the place Anna’s Gridiron lodge was, and the place she lived when she first arrived in Hokitika.”

Did they movie on Maori land?

“There are two items that we did shoot on location,” McCarthy revealed. The first location was the seashores – and the second was round Hokitika: “We had been actually, actually dedicated to desirous to shoot in Ngāti Waewae, which is the place Te Rau’s character comes from.”

The character Te Rau Tauwhare (Richard Te Are) is a greenstone hunter who befriends each Crosbie and Emery in the TV drama.

“We had the backing of the Ngāti Waewae neighborhood which was such an honour,” the director advised us. “On day one they introduced us with a very stunning giant chunk of a greenstone which is simply discovered in the Hokitika river, which is referenced in the sequence.

“And so it was actually vital, and such an honour that they needed to be a part of the story and needed to have the ability to seek the advice of with us. Which they did very a lot so on issues just like the carvings, his facial tattoos, permitting us, exhibiting us areas and alluring us into their neighborhood to have the ability to shoot there.”

